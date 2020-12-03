 

Vaxil Provides Business Update on Corvax Experiments

NESS-ZIONA, Israel, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAXIL BIO LTD. (“Vaxil” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: VXL), an innovative immunotherapy biotech company specializing in cancer and infectious diseases, is pleased to announce that further to our press release dated October 26, 2020, in respect to our cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) with US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (“USAMRIID”), we have completed the manufacturing of our Corvax product for this research project, which is expected to arrive at USAMRIID by the end of this week. We anticipate the first Corvax injections in mice will be administered during the week of December 14, 2020.

The Company further notes that it has initiated an exploratory pre-clinical study to determine the viability of administering Corvax orally. Results from this work are anticipated in January 2021.

Both the above experiments are being financed from existing working capital.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that it has completed developing or will be successful in developing a COVID-19 (or SARS-CoV-2) vaccine at this time.

ABOUT VAXIL

Vaxil is an Israeli immunotherapy biotech company focused on its novel approach to targeting prominent cancer markers and infectious diseases. Its lead product ImMucin successfully completed a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in multiple myeloma for which it received orphan drug status from the FDA and EMA. The company aims to continue to develop ImMucin, a COVID-19 and a tuberculosis vaccine / treatment that has demonstrated promising preliminary results with further preclinical evaluation planned. Additional indications and mAb candidates are under evaluation as immuno-oncology and infectious disease treatments alone and in combination with other treatments.

Vaxil exploits the unique properties of signal peptide domains on crucial proteins to develop targeted therapies against cancer targets and infectious disease pathogens. These signal peptide domains are identified by VaxHit, Vaxil’s proprietary bioinformatic approach. These signal peptides induce a robust T- and B-cell response across wide and varied HLA subtypes, while acting as true, universal neoantigens. The peptide platform targets these cells by “educating” or specifically activating the immune system to recognize and attack the affected cells. In addition, Vaxil’s mAb platform directly recognizes the target protein expressed on malignant cells and recruits other elements of the immune system to lyse those cells.

