Vaxil Provides Business Update on Corvax Experiments

Not for distribution by US newswire or in United States



NESS-ZIONA, Israel, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAXIL BIO LTD. (“Vaxil” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: VXL), an innovative immunotherapy biotech company specializing in cancer and infectious diseases, is pleased to announce that further to our press release dated October 26, 2020, in respect to our cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) with US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (“USAMRIID”), we have completed the manufacturing of our Corvax product for this research project, which is expected to arrive at USAMRIID by the end of this week. We anticipate the first Corvax injections in mice will be administered during the week of December 14, 2020.

The Company further notes that it has initiated an exploratory pre-clinical study to determine the viability of administering Corvax orally. Results from this work are anticipated in January 2021.