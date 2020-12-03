 

Capital Power accelerating plans towards a low carbon future

Repowering Genesee 1 and 2, off-coal in 2023; advancing renewables growth strategy including Enchant Solar project and 25-year contract for Strathmore Solar

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At its 12th annual Investor Day event being held in a virtual format today, Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) (“Capital Power” or “the Company”) will provide updates on the execution of its growth and sustainability strategy including the repowering of its Genesee units 1 and 2 and being off-coal in 2023.

“Capital Power has been following a strategy towards a low carbon future with a target to be net carbon neutral before 2050,” said Brian Vaasjo, President and CEO of Capital Power. “Today’s announcements reflect the resiliency of our strategy and our drive to innovate and optimize, which have enabled us to accelerate to that low carbon future. With the repowering of the Genesee 1 and 2 units utilizing best-in-class technology, they will be the most efficient natural gas combined cycle units in Canada, allowing us to be off-coal in 2023 and directly delivering 3.4 megatonnes of annual carbon emission reductions at Genesee. As we progress towards a low carbon future, Capital Power will provide support for the Genesee community and employees as the Genesee facility transitions to a natural gas facility.”

“2020 has been a monumental year in renewable development for Capital Power delivering 426 megawatt (MW) to our fleet by the end of 2022, confirmation of our solar competitiveness, resulting in solar becoming a more prominent part of our portfolio going forward,” added Mr. Vaasjo. “We continue to make significant progress on our renewables growth strategy with the execution of a 25-year contract for our Strathmore Solar project in Alberta with a large investment grade Canadian company. We continue to see strong interest from companies seeking contracted renewable opportunities and we are, therefore, moving ahead with our 75 MW Enchant Solar project, the seventh renewable project in our construction pipeline.”

Genesee repowering delivers long-term value
Capital Power is proceeding with its plans to repower Genesee units 1 and 2 located in Alberta. A summary of the project:

  • Expected capital cost of $997 million with project returns expected to exceed the Company’s hurdle rates and contributing approximately $0.70 in annual adjusted funds from operation (AFFO) per share on average in the first five full years,
  • Provides additional 560 megawatts of net capacity totalling 1,360 MW,
  • Simple cycle units will be completed first, allowing the units to run in simple cycle mode before the expected completion of the repowering of unit 1 in 2023 and unit 2 in 2024, avoiding any downtime,
  • Utilizing best-in-class natural gas combined cycle technology from Mitsubishi,
  • 30% hydrogen ready when repowering completed and upgradable to 95% in the future at minimal cost,
  • Carbon conversion ready,
  • Dual-fuel upgrades will only continue at Genesee 3, which will be 100% natural gas-fueled by 2023,
  • Reduces the carbon intensity of Genesee 1 and 2 to 0.35 tonnes CO2e/MWh, below the Alberta Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) regulation benchmark of 0.37 tonnes CO2e/MWh,
  • Following gas conversion and repowering, physical carbon dioxide emissions at the Genesee facility will be approximately 3.4 million tonnes per year lower than 2019 emission levels, with an additional estimated indirect 2.5 million tonne annual reduction from displacement of less efficient units in the Alberta market.
