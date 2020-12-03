 

PolyPid to Host Key Opinion Leader Call Discussing D-PLEX₁₀₀ and the Prevention of Surgical Site Infections

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary PLEX technology, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) call on D-PLEX100 for the prevention of surgical site infections on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at 8:00 am Eastern Time.

The call will feature presentations by KOLs Hartzell V. Schaff, MD, Mayo Clinic, Anthony J. Senagore, MD, Formerly of UTMB at Galveston, and Oded Zmora, MD, Shamir Medical Center, Israel, who will discuss the burden and challenges related to surgical site infections (SSIs) post colorectal and cardiovascular surgeries and the opportunity for D-PLEX100 to change the current status quo for the better. Dr. Schaff, Dr. Senagore, and Dr. Zmora will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

PolyPid’s management team will also discuss its developmental plans for D-PLEX100.

To register for the call, please register here.

Dr. Schaff is the Stuart W. Harrington Professor of Surgery and a consultant in the Division of Cardiovascular Surgery at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota. He is a member of major international societies, including the American Association for Thoracic Surgery (2012-2013 President). He has authored or co-authored 784 papers, 94 book chapters, edited or written nine textbooks, and delivered over 500 lectures. He has served or is serving on the editorial boards of 11 journals, including Circulation and the Journal of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery, where he is currently the Associate Editor. Dr. Schaff received his medical degree and training at the University of Oklahoma School of Medicine, where he also completed an NIH Research Fellowship. His surgical training was completed at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Anthony J. Senagore, MD, is a colorectal surgeon with a long track record of academic surgery practice. He now serves as the Chief Strategy Officer for Genetesis in Mason, Ohio, and consults several healthcare startup companies. He has served as Professor of Surgery at several prestigious academic medical centers, including UTMB (University of Texas Medical Branch) at Galveston, Central Michigan University, College of Medicine, the University of Southern California, Keck School of Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, and Spectrum Health/Michigan State University. He has served as Chair of the Colorectal Surgery Residency Review Committee for the ACGME, President of the Board of Colon and Rectal Surgery, and he is a Past President of the ASCRS and Midwest Surgical Association. He also served on the Relative Value Update Committee for 16 years and as Chair of the Practicing Physicians Advisory Committee for the Centers for Medicaid Services. He has significant experience in revenue cycle and capacity management for healthcare. In addition, during his career, he was involved in the development of many innovations in laparoscopic colorectal surgery and the field of enhanced recovery.

