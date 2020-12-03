 

CDK Global and Integrated Rental Bring New Solution to IntelliDealer DMS

03.12.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq; CDK) Heavy Equipment, a leading provider of integrated information technology solutions to the heavy equipment retail industry, today announced a partnership with Integrated Rental, a global leader in the heavy equipment rental software industry, that will bring an enhanced equipment rental integration to the CDK IntelliDealer dealer management software (DMS) platform early next year. The new integration will offer customers an additional option to the IntelliDealer rental application.

The collaboration aims to help heavy equipment dealers of all sizes simplify, standardize, and modernize their rental operations while driving profitable growth through data-driven insights. The integration will empower customers to:

  • Scale rental business across multiple locations
  • Centralize, manage and analyze rental data to improve fleet management
  • Standardize processes and systems to enable faster employee onboarding and increased operational efficiency across the yard, transport, counter and management

“Adding the Integrated Rental integration to the IntelliDealer DMS provides customers with more access to the technology and tools to enhance rental operations within their current workflow,” said Kris Denos, vice president, and region general manager, Recreation and Heavy Equipment, CDK Global. “We are excited about this new relationship and how it will help improve the standard of customer service in the heavy equipment industry.”

Founded in 2008, Integrated Rental is a global leader in rental software focused on providing innovation to the heavy equipment dealership industry.

“Over the last several years, we’ve seen the rental landscape shift with an increased focus on digitizing business processes and leveraging data to drive profitable growth,” said Alise Moncure, chief executive officer, Integrated Rental. “By teaming up with CDK, we can combine our knowledge of technology and the heavy equipment industry to provide rental business solutions that will deliver consistent value for our customers.”

CDK Heavy Equipment has 37 years of experience in adapting to the quickly changing needs of the heavy equipment industry. CDK Global continues to invest strategically to deliver solutions that will enable dealers to become more innovative, profitable, and self-sufficient. CDK Heavy Equipment solutions include IntelliDealer Financial Management, IntelliDealer Management Central, Intellidealer Product Support, MyDealer Access, ID MobileAccess, and Tethr It Now.

About CDK Global, Inc.

With approximately $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (Nasdaq: CDK) is a leading global provider of integrated information technology solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 30,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.

