 

Alnylam Completes Enrollment in ILLUMINATE-C Phase 3 Study of Lumasiran, an RNAi Therapeutic, for the Treatment of Advanced Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that it has achieved full patient enrollment in its ILLUMINATE-C Phase 3 study of lumasiran, an RNAi therapeutic targeting hydroxyacid oxidase 1 (HAO1) – the gene encoding glycolate oxidase (GO) – for the treatment of adults and children with advanced primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1). Enrollment was completed with 21 PH1 patients across 13 sites in 10 countries.

“We are pleased to have completed enrollment in the ILLUMINATE-C Phase 3 study,” said Pritesh J. Gandhi, PharmD., Vice President and General Manager, Lumasiran Program at Alnylam. “This is an important milestone to help evaluate the efficacy and safety of lumasiran in patients with advanced PH1 including those experiencing systemic oxalosis and undergoing hemodialysis. We believe lumasiran has the potential to address the full spectrum of PH1 disease severity and look forward to reporting topline results from this important study in mid-2021.”

Lumasiran was recently approved by the FDA for the treatment of PH1 to lower urinary oxalate levels in pediatric and adult patients. It was also recently approved by the EMA for the treatment of PH1 in all age groups. Lumasiran is marketed in the U.S. and EU as OXLUMO.

About ILLUMINATE-C Phase 3 Study

ILLUMINATE-C (NCT04152200) is a single arm, open-label, multinational Phase 3 study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of lumasiran in PH1 patients of all ages and advanced renal disease (eGFR ≤ 45 mL/min/1.73m2 or elevated serum creatinine for patients <12 months of age). Cohort A enrolled 6 patients with advanced PH1 who do not yet require dialysis and Cohort B enrolled 15 patients who are dialysis-dependent. The dosing regimen is based on weight with three monthly starting doses followed by ongoing monthly or quarterly doses. The primary endpoint of the study is the percent change in plasma oxalate from baseline to month 6. Key secondary endpoints are designed to evaluate additional measures of plasma oxalate and changes in urinary oxalate, and quality of life assessments. Renal function, frequency and mode of dialysis, frequency of renal stone events, and measures of systemic oxalosis will also be evaluated in the extension period of the study. For more information on ILLUMINATE-C please visit clinicaltrials.gov, email clinicaltrials@alnylam.com or call 877-256-9526 in North America and +31 20 369 7861 in Europe.

Seite 1 von 5
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alnylam Completes Enrollment in ILLUMINATE-C Phase 3 Study of Lumasiran, an RNAi Therapeutic, for the Treatment of Advanced Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that it has achieved full patient enrollment in its ILLUMINATE-C Phase 3 study of lumasiran, an RNAi therapeutic targeting hydroxyacid oxidase 1 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
Columbia Care Completes Acquisition of Project Cannabis
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces the Nomination of Paul Williams to Serve on the Board of Directors ...
PharmaCyte Biotech Successfully Completes 9-Month Stability Study
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. and ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure Chooses AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments
FedEx to Acquire ShopRunner to Expand E-Commerce Capabilities
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues Investigation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
Alnylam to Webcast Presentation at 43rd Nasdaq Virtual Investor Conference
24.11.20
Alnylam Announces Innovative Value-Based Agreement Framework for OXLUMO (lumasiran) to Accelerate Access for Patients with Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 and Deliver Ultra-Rare Orphan Disease Pricing Solutions to U.S. Payers
24.11.20
Alnylam Announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Approval of OXLUMO (lumasiran), the First and Only Treatment Approved for Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 to Lower Urinary Oxalate Levels in Pediatric and Adult Patients
20.11.20
Alnylam erhält EU-Zulassung für OXLUMO (Lumasiran) zur Behandlung der primären Hyperoxalurie Typ 1 in allen Altersgruppen
19.11.20
Alnylam Receives Approval for OXLUMO (lumasiran) in the European Union for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 in All Age Groups
13.11.20
Alnylam Reports Positive Interim Results from Ongoing Phase 1 Study of ALN-AGT, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Hypertension
05.11.20
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Period Activity