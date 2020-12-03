 

Marsh & McLennan Agency Acquires INSPRO

03.12.2020   

Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC (MMA), the middle market agency subsidiary of Marsh, today announced the acquisition of INSPRO, a leading, full service, independent agency in Nebraska. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

For more than 80 years, Lincoln, Nebraska-based INSPRO has been providing business insurance, employee benefits, and personal lines insurance services to individuals, families, and small and midsize businesses throughout the region.

INSPRO’s 138 colleagues will join MMA and continue to work out of the Lincoln home office and additional locations in Fremont, Omaha, Wahoo, and West Point, Nebraska and West Des Moines, Iowa. Randall Eikmeier, Chairman and CEO at INSPRO, will lead local offices, along with current President, Samuel Gifford and Chief Operating Officer, Jeffrey Jorgensen.

This acquisition is MMA’s first in Nebraska and Iowa.

“As MMA continues to expand our reach across the US, we are fortunate to welcome INSPRO, a regional leader with a rich history of providing value-added services to companies of all sizes,” commented David Eslick, CEO of MMA. “Their dedication to client service and strong corporate culture make the INSPRO team a natural fit for MMA. We are excited to have them on board.”

“Nebraska and the surrounding area have seen consistent growth in recent years, and the INSPRO team has continued to develop services and expertise to serve the market’s growing needs,” said Timothy Fleming, CEO of MMA’s Upper Midwest region. “We look forward to working with INSPRO to bring even more innovative solutions to the region.”

Mr. Eikmeier added: “For decades, INSPRO has been committed to investing in services and solutions that benefit our clients and their businesses. By joining MMA, we will have access to even more cutting-edge solutions and services, while also providing our colleagues more opportunities to learn and grow. We see this transition as an important next chapter in the continuing evolution of our firm.”

About Marsh & McLennan Agency

Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC is a subsidiary of Marsh established in 2008 to serve as a platform for the middle market. MMA offers commercial property, casualty, personal lines, and employee benefits to midsize businesses and individuals across North America.

About Marsh

Marsh is the world’s leading insurance broker and risk advisor. With over 35,000 colleagues operating in more than 130 countries, Marsh serves commercial and individual clients with data driven risk solutions and advisory services. Marsh is a business of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC), the leading global professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. With annual revenue approaching US$17 billion and 76,000 colleagues worldwide, MMC helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses: Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer, and Oliver Wyman. Follow Marsh on Twitter @MarshGlobal; LinkedIn; Facebook; and YouTube, or subscribe to BRINK.

