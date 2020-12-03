Baxter and AdventHealth Tampa Announce Cost Savings Achieved Through Intraoperative Hemostasis Management Program

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global leader in advancing surgical innovation, and AdventHealth Tampa today announced that AdventHealth Tampa will realize approximately $200,000 in annual savings through its involvement in Baxter’s Vital Edge program. Vital Edge is a data-driven, evidence-based intraoperative hemostasis management program designed to help hospitals and health care providers improve hemostasis utilization practices impacting three interconnected areas of surgical care: clinical efficacy, operational efficiency and financial performance.

“We know patients have a choice when it comes to care, and at AdventHealth Tampa we are committed to providing patients with our clinical expertise in the safest environment possible,” said Denyse Bales-Chubb, president and chief executive officer at AdventHealth Tampa. “We appreciate the ability to work with Baxter to provide additional opportunities in how we innovate and provide exceptional care for the communities we serve.”