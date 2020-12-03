 

Baxter and AdventHealth Tampa Announce Cost Savings Achieved Through Intraoperative Hemostasis Management Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global leader in advancing surgical innovation, and AdventHealth Tampa today announced that AdventHealth Tampa will realize approximately $200,000 in annual savings through its involvement in Baxter’s Vital Edge program. Vital Edge is a data-driven, evidence-based intraoperative hemostasis management program designed to help hospitals and health care providers improve hemostasis utilization practices impacting three interconnected areas of surgical care: clinical efficacy, operational efficiency and financial performance.

“We know patients have a choice when it comes to care, and at AdventHealth Tampa we are committed to providing patients with our clinical expertise in the safest environment possible,” said Denyse Bales-Chubb, president and chief executive officer at AdventHealth Tampa. “We appreciate the ability to work with Baxter to provide additional opportunities in how we innovate and provide exceptional care for the communities we serve.”

Bleeding during surgery can lead to increased complications, including surgical revisions and transfusions, which may result in higher resource utilization and costs.1 2 In a retrospective analysis of 25,048 surgeries performed in the United States, uncontrolled bleeding events occurred in nearly 57% of the procedures across multiple surgical interventions.3 These considerations, as well as current shortages of blood and blood products due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have led to a growing focus on patient blood management in hospitals nationwide.

Through Vital Edge, Baxter’s Advanced Surgery team partners with hospitals to identify and educate on opportunities to optimize utilization of hemostatic agents to reduce intraoperative blood loss and product waste, enhance outcomes and lower costs. The program incorporates educational resources on hemostats, industry-leading clinical expertise and sophisticated health economics tools to help provide hospitals with quantitative data and qualitative insights into their current use of hemostatic agents and the corresponding potential financial impact on their current practices. These findings help maximize clinical and economic value for the hospital.

Seite 1 von 3
Baxter International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Baxter and AdventHealth Tampa Announce Cost Savings Achieved Through Intraoperative Hemostasis Management Program Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global leader in advancing surgical innovation, and AdventHealth Tampa today announced that AdventHealth Tampa will realize approximately $200,000 in annual savings through its involvement in Baxter’s Vital …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
Columbia Care Completes Acquisition of Project Cannabis
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces the Nomination of Paul Williams to Serve on the Board of Directors ...
PharmaCyte Biotech Successfully Completes 9-Month Stability Study
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. and ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure Chooses AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments
FedEx to Acquire ShopRunner to Expand E-Commerce Capabilities
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues Investigation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Baxter BioPharma Solutions Announces $50 Million Investment to Expand Sterile Fill/Finish Manufacturing Site in Bloomington, Ind.
23.11.20
Baxter Announces U.S. FDA 510(k) Clearance of Homechoice Claria with Sharesource
18.11.20
Baxter to Present at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference
16.11.20
Baxter Declares Quarterly Dividend
16.11.20
Baxter Publishes Its First Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Index and Celebrates Continued Inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI)