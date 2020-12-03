Magnite Helps Crackle Plus Enhance Inventory and Gain Supply Insights with TV Content Reporting

Through Magnite’s platform, Crackle Plus can better understand the bidding and buying behavior based on supply attributes such as duration and content categories, in real time. Magnite’s platform gives publishers like Crackle Plus complete control over the content metadata they provide on a deal-by-deal basis to drive higher value for their top performing supply.

Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent omnichannel sell-side advertising platform, today announced that Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ: CSSE) company and the operator of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) services Crackle and Popcornflix, is leveraging Magnite’s TV content reporting product to share content metadata, including show- and episode-level data, with advertisers.

Magnite’s TV content capabilities provide buyers with the ability to measure delivery by show, genre and TV rating, giving them more buying insights, similar to how linear TV is transacted. This product further validates the premium nature of Crackle Plus’ programming and delivers on the increasing value and promise that CTV offers brand marketers.

“Magnite has been one of our most valued ad tech partners at Crackle Plus. Its technology and real-time reporting continue to help us deliver rich insights for our advertising partners,” said Tim Ware, Executive Director of Programmatic at Crackle Plus. “Crackle Plus continues to lead the AVOD streaming service providers in delivering unique reach across its top original and exclusive programming, blockbuster movies and classic TV shows. Enabling brands to buy and report on the premium environments they’ve paid for reinforces our value proposition. Our demand partners are asking for this kind of transparency as they invest more in premium CTV content.”

“With access to these granular insights, we’re able to help publishers like Crackle Plus more effectively package and price their inventory,” said Adam Lowy, Head of North American Demand Sales and Strategy at Magnite. “As more publishers share this kind of data, the advertising community benefits from greater transparency and advertisers can have more confidence in their buys.”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform that combines Rubicon Project’s programmatic expertise with Telaria’s leadership in CTV. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats—including desktop, mobile, audio and CTV. And the world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in sunny Los Angeles, bustling New York City, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.

CRACKLE PLUS, A CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL COMPANY

Crackle Plus owns and operates ad-supported VOD networks Crackle and Popcornflix and garners 50 million streams of its movies and TV shows per month, making it one of the largest AVOD streaming platforms in the U.S. Crackle Plus has over 80,000 hours of content available across all its networks, and premieres at least one original and one exclusive program each month, differentiating it from other AVODs. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) owns a majority stake in the company formed with Sony Pictures Television. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

