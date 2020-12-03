 

Magnite Helps Crackle Plus Enhance Inventory and Gain Supply Insights with TV Content Reporting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent omnichannel sell-side advertising platform, today announced that Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ: CSSE) company and the operator of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) services Crackle and Popcornflix, is leveraging Magnite’s TV content reporting product to share content metadata, including show- and episode-level data, with advertisers.

Through Magnite’s platform, Crackle Plus can better understand the bidding and buying behavior based on supply attributes such as duration and content categories, in real time. Magnite’s platform gives publishers like Crackle Plus complete control over the content metadata they provide on a deal-by-deal basis to drive higher value for their top performing supply.

Magnite’s TV content capabilities provide buyers with the ability to measure delivery by show, genre and TV rating, giving them more buying insights, similar to how linear TV is transacted. This product further validates the premium nature of Crackle Plus’ programming and delivers on the increasing value and promise that CTV offers brand marketers.

“Magnite has been one of our most valued ad tech partners at Crackle Plus. Its technology and real-time reporting continue to help us deliver rich insights for our advertising partners,” said Tim Ware, Executive Director of Programmatic at Crackle Plus. “Crackle Plus continues to lead the AVOD streaming service providers in delivering unique reach across its top original and exclusive programming, blockbuster movies and classic TV shows. Enabling brands to buy and report on the premium environments they’ve paid for reinforces our value proposition. Our demand partners are asking for this kind of transparency as they invest more in premium CTV content.”

“With access to these granular insights, we’re able to help publishers like Crackle Plus more effectively package and price their inventory,” said Adam Lowy, Head of North American Demand Sales and Strategy at Magnite. “As more publishers share this kind of data, the advertising community benefits from greater transparency and advertisers can have more confidence in their buys.”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform that combines Rubicon Project’s programmatic expertise with Telaria’s leadership in CTV. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats—including desktop, mobile, audio and CTV. And the world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in sunny Los Angeles, bustling New York City, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.

CRACKLE PLUS, A CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL COMPANY

Crackle Plus owns and operates ad-supported VOD networks Crackle and Popcornflix and garners 50 million streams of its movies and TV shows per month, making it one of the largest AVOD streaming platforms in the U.S. Crackle Plus has over 80,000 hours of content available across all its networks, and premieres at least one original and one exclusive program each month, differentiating it from other AVODs. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) owns a majority stake in the company formed with Sony Pictures Television. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

Magnite Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Magnite Helps Crackle Plus Enhance Inventory and Gain Supply Insights with TV Content Reporting Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent omnichannel sell-side advertising platform, today announced that Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ: CSSE) company and the operator of streaming …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
Columbia Care Completes Acquisition of Project Cannabis
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces the Nomination of Paul Williams to Serve on the Board of Directors ...
PharmaCyte Biotech Successfully Completes 9-Month Stability Study
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. and ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure Chooses AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments
FedEx to Acquire ShopRunner to Expand E-Commerce Capabilities
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues Investigation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
Magnite CTV Business Sees Strong Growth Year-Over-Year, Driven By Increasing CTV Viewership, Addressable Advertising and Strong Marketplace Demand
16.11.20
Magnite Endorses Unified ID 2.0 Initiative and Announces Prototype Support
13.11.20
Diese 5 Aktien könnten noch vor der Erholung ein Kauf sein
10.11.20
Magnite to Present at November Virtual Financial Conferences
09.11.20
Magnite Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.10.20
3
Magnite - die neue Roku?