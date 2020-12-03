 

Certara Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

Certara, Inc. (“Certara”) today announced the launch of its initial public offering of 24,390,000 million shares of its common stock pursuant to a registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Certara is offering 14,630,000 shares of common stock and certain selling stockholders are offering 9,760,000 shares of common stock in the offering. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $19.00 and $22.00 per share. Additionally, the selling stockholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 3,658,500 additional shares of common stock. Certara has applied to have its common stock approved for listing on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “CERT.” Certara will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering by the selling stockholders.

The offering is being made through an underwriting group led by Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities, who are acting as lead joint book-running managers, and Credit Suisse, Barclays and William Blair, who are acting as joint book-running managers.

A registration statement on Form S-1, including a prospectus, which is preliminary and subject to completion, relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained by contacting: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (877) 547-6340 or by email at Prospectus_Department@jefferies.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; or BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 29255, by telephone at (800) 294-1322 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

About Certara

Certara, a global leader in biosimulation based on 2019 revenue, accelerates medicines to patients using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include 1,600 global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic institutions, and key regulatory agencies across 60 countries.



