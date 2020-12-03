 

Semtech and Ripl Networks to Deliver IoT Tracking Solution for the U.S. Department of Defense with LoRa

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced Ripl Networks, the leader in IP networking for low power devices, has been selected by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to deploy an IP mesh, 3D tracking solution for foreign guest and fleet assets at naval ports.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203005234/en/

Semtech and Ripl (Graphic: Business Wire)

Semtech’s LoRa devices provide the long range, low-bandwidth connectivity for Ripl’s IP over low power devices messaging system called MLMesh. Ripl’s software enables Tiny Edge computing where low cost, machine learning emitters can live inside the Enterprise IP network. The combined technology enables low power devices to talk Internet Protocol (IP) at long distances while accurately tracking 3D locations without GPS or cellular towers.

“Ripl lets Tiny-Edge computers talk IP creating a long distance, wire-free extension of the IP WAN,” said Kerry Shih, CEO of Ripl Networks. “LoRa devices’ proven distance and low power enables Ripl to offer an IP fabric up to 20km from node to node with a battery life up to 10 years.”

The DoD was searching for 3D tracking of assets in a private, IP network that would support low power sensors. “After what we’ve seen demonstrated around the Port of Hueneme, I trust we’ll continue to see investment in progressive technologies like Tiny Edge computing and Ripl MLMesh,” said Alan Jaeger, Director of NavalX Ventura TechBridge at the Department of Navy. “Ripl and LoRa combine to secure this new class of networked computers using IP infrastructure versus creating a second data network just for IoT.”

The Port of Hueneme, the only deep-water harbor between Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay area, will be the first DoD deployment of the asset tracking solution. Port of Hueneme CEO & Port Director Kristin Decas said, “We are proud of our long history of vigilance when it comes to security on the port. Ripl will help further that mission with real-time, 3D location tracking of assets for which we are responsible.”

Ripl Networks will act as the systems integrator with other key technologies, including Avnet’s IoT Connect platform, which will serve as the backend system for data storage and monitoring.

“Semtech’s LoRa platform enables the rapid and scalable deployment of military-grade applications, such as Ripl Networks’ asset tracking solution,” said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of IoT Product Marketing for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “We are pleased to assist the U.S. Department of Defense in its efforts to monitor and secure critical American assets.”

