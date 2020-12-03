Legend Biotech Announces Appointment of Dr. Patrick Casey to the Board of Directors

Patrick Casey, PhD, is the Senior Vice Dean of Research at the Duke-NUS Medical School and a James B. Duke Professor of Pharmacology and Cancer Biology at Duke University. Dr. Casey joined Duke University Medical Center as an Assistant Professor of Molecular Cancer Biology and Biochemistry in 1990. In 2005, Dr. Casey relocated to Singapore to spearhead the development of the Signature Research Programmes at Duke-NUS, where he currently oversees the administration and strategic planning of these programmes, and mentoring of faculty and trainees. He was also the founding Director of the Duke Center for Chemical Biology—an organization of Duke scientists dedicated to research and training in the application of fundamental chemical principles to the study of biology and the basis of disease and therapies. A recognized authority in the fields of lipid modifications of proteins and in G protein signaling, Dr. Casey has received several awards for his work, including the Established Investigator Award from the American Heart Association in 1992 and the Amgen Award from the American Society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology in 2000. He was elected a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in 2012. Dr. Casey serves on advisory panels for Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), National Research Foundation (NRF) and National Medical Research Council (NMRC). Dr. Casey received his PhD in Biochemistry from the Brandeis University in 1986 and did postdoctoral work at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

