 

Legend Biotech Announces Appointment of Dr. Patrick Casey to the Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (“Legend Biotech”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications, announced today that it has appointed Dr. Patrick Casey as an independent director to Legend Biotech’s Board of Directors. Dr. Casey will serve as a Class II director.

“We are delighted to have Dr. Casey join our Board of Directors,” said Sally Wang, Chairwoman of Legend Biotech. “Dr. Casey brings extraordinary scientific expertise and research leadership experience that greatly enhances our Board. I am confident that Legend Biotech will greatly benefit from his participation as we continue to execute on our pipeline development strategy and objective to bring innovative and impactful cell therapies toward potential registration and commercialization.”

Patrick Casey, PhD, is the Senior Vice Dean of Research at the Duke-NUS Medical School and a James B. Duke Professor of Pharmacology and Cancer Biology at Duke University. Dr. Casey joined Duke University Medical Center as an Assistant Professor of Molecular Cancer Biology and Biochemistry in 1990. In 2005, Dr. Casey relocated to Singapore to spearhead the development of the Signature Research Programmes at Duke-NUS, where he currently oversees the administration and strategic planning of these programmes, and mentoring of faculty and trainees. He was also the founding Director of the Duke Center for Chemical Biology—an organization of Duke scientists dedicated to research and training in the application of fundamental chemical principles to the study of biology and the basis of disease and therapies. A recognized authority in the fields of lipid modifications of proteins and in G protein signaling, Dr. Casey has received several awards for his work, including the Established Investigator Award from the American Heart Association in 1992 and the Amgen Award from the American Society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology in 2000. He was elected a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in 2012. Dr. Casey serves on advisory panels for Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), National Research Foundation (NRF) and National Medical Research Council (NMRC). Dr. Casey received his PhD in Biochemistry from the Brandeis University in 1986 and did postdoctoral work at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

Seite 1 von 2
Legend Biotech Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Legend Biotech Announces Appointment of Dr. Patrick Casey to the Board of Directors Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (“Legend Biotech”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications, announced today that it has …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
Columbia Care Completes Acquisition of Project Cannabis
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces the Nomination of Paul Williams to Serve on the Board of Directors ...
PharmaCyte Biotech Successfully Completes 9-Month Stability Study
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. and ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure Chooses AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments
FedEx to Acquire ShopRunner to Expand E-Commerce Capabilities
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues Investigation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Legend Biotech to Host Virtual Investor KOL Event Reviewing Latest CARTITUDE-1 Data from the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting
23.11.20
Legend Biotech Announces New Appointment to the Board of Directors and Resignation of Dr. Fangliang Zhang
16.11.20
Legend Biotech Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
09.11.20
Legend Biotech Announces Leadership Transition
05.11.20
Legend Biotech Announces ASH 2020 Data Presentations for Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel (cilta-cel), an Investigational BCMA CAR-T Cell Therapy in Development for Patients with Relapsed and/or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM)