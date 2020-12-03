San Francisco Symphony Uses RingCentral Video to Spread Virtual Holiday Cheer

Founded in 1911, the San Francisco Symphony is considered to be among the most artistically adventurous and innovative arts institutions in the U.S. It is celebrated for its artistic excellence, creative performance concepts, active touring, award-winning recordings, and standard-setting education programs.

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that the San Francisco Symphony is using RingCentral Video, part of its flagship product RingCentral Office, to connect with audiences virtually with fun and interactive entertainment. This includes visits and performances from musicians, video calls from the North Pole, and a festive tree lighting ceremony in conjunction with its annual Deck the Hall event .

Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit earlier this year, the institution pivoted from in-person events and performances to an all-digital format for audience engagement. As part of the transition, the San Francisco Symphony has been using RingCentral Video for a variety of virtual events, including Q&A sessions with artists and musicians, happy hour lectures on music history, and ‘watch parties’ featuring performances and direct interaction with musicians. RingCentral Video will also be used for holiday-themed virtual content and performances including VIP packages for families to enjoy performances from home.

“The San Francisco Symphony has long been recognized for its continuous innovation and creativity in sharing the joy of music with audiences everywhere,” said Aaron Bennett, CIO at SF Symphony. “With RingCentral, we’ve been able to shift to an all-digital format so that we can connect with audiences virtually during this challenging time. Particularly for the holidays, which is usually a social and cheerful time of year, RingCentral is allowing us to plan and execute events that bring the spirit of the holidays to our audiences.”

In conjunction with the institution's annual Deck the Hall event, which will be streamed virtually this year over local television on December 5, RingCentral Video will be leveraged for a variety of holiday-themed events as part of VIP packages for audiences to enjoy, including:

Virtual Tree Lighting Ceremony: Each year, the Christmas trees inside the Davies Symphony Hall lobby are lit up and revealed for the public’s enjoyment with a ceremony. This year, the ceremony will be shared with committee members and sponsors using RingCentral Video.

Visit from the North Pole: Sponsors of the event will receive personal visits from Santa with RingCentral Video, providing interactive and fun holiday-themed entertainment for families.

Virtual visits from SF Symphony musicians: Sponsors will also receive virtual visits from SF Symphony musicians. Families will enjoy musical performances and personal interactions with orchestra members on RingCentral Video.

“The San Francisco Symphony has been a symbol of tradition for the creative arts in the Bay Area for decades,” said Anand Eswaran, president and chief operating officer, RingCentral. “We are ecstatic that they have chosen RingCentral Video to bring holiday cheer and entertainment to audiences and families virtually.”

