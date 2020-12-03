 

The Call of Duty Endowment Announces the Second Annual C.O.D.E. Bowl on December 11

The Call of Duty Endowment (CODE) today announced the second ever C.O.D.E. Bowl presented by USAA on December 11. The C.O.D.E. Bowl is the Endowment’s cornerstone charity event to raise awareness and funds for veteran employment. For the first time ever, all five U.S. Department of Defense military branches and UK military are participating with members from their own esports teams. This year’s C.O.D.E. Bowl includes three new teams making their debut from the US Marine Corps, US Air Force and the US Space Force. In addition, with the participation from the United Kingdom’s British Army, Royal Air Force, and Royal Navy, the C.O.D.E. Bowl will also be the first trans-Atlantic military esports competition to feature all of these branches.

“We are proud to have the United States and the United Kingdom militaries come together to participate in the C.O.D.E. Bowl,” said Dan Goldenberg, Executive Director of the Call of Duty Endowment. “This will be the first time all military branches have come together for a spirited esports competition with the added bonus of raising awareness for veteran employment and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with USAA to make this happen.”

The C.O.D.E. Bowl kicks off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific, December 11, and will feature eight teams each captained by a popular Call of Duty streamer teamed up with another top influencer and service members from the United States and the United Kingdom, all competing in the newly-released Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in a tournament-style competition. The action will be broadcast live on the Call of Duty YouTube and Twitch channels. Each team will be also be coached by a Call of Duty League professional who will provide strategy, tips and recommendations prior to the event.

“C.O.D.E. Bowl is a premiere gaming event made even more impactful by the work of the Endowment to help place veterans into careers following their military service,” said USAA Chief Brand Officer Tony Wells, who was an infantry officer in the US Marines. “USAA is proud to support C.O.D.E. Bowl and expand our involvement in esports as a way to celebrate military members and veterans and help them connect with each other through games they love.”

Participating teams from the military include players from the United States Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Space Force, and UK players from the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force. Streamers joining these teams include CouRage, LEGIQN, Huskerrs, Swagg, TeeP, Espresso, Vikkstar, Tommey, C9Emz, Spratt and more to be announced soon.

