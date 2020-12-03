TESSCO Urges Shareholders to Sign and Return GREEN Consent Revocation Card to Maintain Board Balance

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS), a leading value-added distributor and solutions provider for the wireless industry, today sent the following letter to shareholders urging them to sign and return TESSCO’s GREEN consent revocation card in order to prevent Robert B. Barnhill Jr. from taking control of TESSCO’s Board of Directors:

Dear TESSCO Shareholder,

We are writing to urge you to sign and return the GREEN consent revocation card to ensure that Mr. Barnhill cannot take control of the TESSCO Board by replacing a majority of the directors with his handpicked nominees.

Mr. Barnhill continues to assert that his goal is a refreshed Board. Yet, the TESSCO Board has already been substantially refreshed with five new directors added in the last three years. In fact, the Special Committee of the Board is open to more refreshment, and has attempted to work with Mr. Barnhill to reach a settlement under which two of Mr. Barnhill’s nominees would be added to the Board. Mr. Barnhill has rebuffed these attempts, and has not even responded to TESSCO’s most recent proposal or made any other effort to find a way to end this expensive and disruptive consent solicitation. It is time to allow our CEO, Sandip Mukerjee, and the rest of the management team to focus on their strategic plan and prioritize TESSCO’s turnaround to deliver value to shareholders.

Why is Mr. Barnhill refusing to engage in an effort to reach a resolution that is aligned with the preferred outcomes of independent proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) and Glass Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”) and in the best interest of all shareholders? Why is he still seeking control of the Board when both ISS and Glass Lewis indicated that shareholders would not be best served by Mr. Barnhill and his nominees obtaining control?

It is clear that Mr. Barnhill is not seeking what is best for TESSCO or its shareholders, but is instead focused on securing control of the TESSCO Board.

If shareholders consent to Mr. Barnhill’s plan, Mr. Barnhill will gain significant influence, and given his lackluster track record when in control, this will not enable TESSCO to achieve its long-term goals. It is imperative that shareholders protect the future of their investment and prevent Mr. Barnhill and his nominees from gaining control of the TESSCO Board by signing and returning the enclosed GREEN Consent Revocation Card TODAY.