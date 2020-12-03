 

TESSCO Urges Shareholders to Sign and Return GREEN Consent Revocation Card to Maintain Board Balance

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS), a leading value-added distributor and solutions provider for the wireless industry, today sent the following letter to shareholders urging them to sign and return TESSCO’s GREEN consent revocation card in order to prevent Robert B. Barnhill Jr. from taking control of TESSCO’s Board of Directors:

December 3, 2020

Dear TESSCO Shareholder,

We are writing to urge you to sign and return the GREEN consent revocation card to ensure that Mr. Barnhill cannot take control of the TESSCO Board by replacing a majority of the directors with his handpicked nominees.

Mr. Barnhill continues to assert that his goal is a refreshed Board. Yet, the TESSCO Board has already been substantially refreshed with five new directors added in the last three years. In fact, the Special Committee of the Board is open to more refreshment, and has attempted to work with Mr. Barnhill to reach a settlement under which two of Mr. Barnhill’s nominees would be added to the Board. Mr. Barnhill has rebuffed these attempts, and has not even responded to TESSCO’s most recent proposal or made any other effort to find a way to end this expensive and disruptive consent solicitation. It is time to allow our CEO, Sandip Mukerjee, and the rest of the management team to focus on their strategic plan and prioritize TESSCO’s turnaround to deliver value to shareholders.

Why is Mr. Barnhill refusing to engage in an effort to reach a resolution that is aligned with the preferred outcomes of independent proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) and Glass Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”) and in the best interest of all shareholders? Why is he still seeking control of the Board when both ISS and Glass Lewis indicated that shareholders would not be best served by Mr. Barnhill and his nominees obtaining control?

It is clear that Mr. Barnhill is not seeking what is best for TESSCO or its shareholders, but is instead focused on securing control of the TESSCO Board.

If shareholders consent to Mr. Barnhill’s plan, Mr. Barnhill will gain significant influence, and given his lackluster track record when in control, this will not enable TESSCO to achieve its long-term goals. It is imperative that shareholders protect the future of their investment and prevent Mr. Barnhill and his nominees from gaining control of the TESSCO Board by signing and returning the enclosed GREEN Consent Revocation Card TODAY.

Seite 1 von 4
Tessco Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TESSCO Urges Shareholders to Sign and Return GREEN Consent Revocation Card to Maintain Board Balance TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS), a leading value-added distributor and solutions provider for the wireless industry, today sent the following letter to shareholders urging them to sign and return TESSCO’s GREEN consent revocation …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
Columbia Care Completes Acquisition of Project Cannabis
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces the Nomination of Paul Williams to Serve on the Board of Directors ...
PharmaCyte Biotech Successfully Completes 9-Month Stability Study
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. and ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure Chooses AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments
FedEx to Acquire ShopRunner to Expand E-Commerce Capabilities
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues Investigation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
TESSCO Special Committee Reiterates Call to Prevent Mr. Barnhill from Naming a Majority of the Board
25.11.20
Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Reject Mr. Barnhill’s Attempt to Change Majority of TESSCO Board
23.11.20
TESSCO Makes Third Settlement Proposal to Robert Barnhill to End Consent Solicitation
17.11.20
TESSCO’s Ongoing Robust Board Refreshment Process Has Led to the Identification and Vetting of Four New, High Quality Independent Directors
11.11.20
TESSCO Special Committee Responds to Recent Comments by Robert B. Barnhill, Jr.
10.11.20
TESSCO Special Committee Responds to Recent Comments by Robert B. Barnhill, Jr.
09.11.20
TESSCO Releases Investor Presentation Highlighting Progress on its Strategy to Create Value and Substantial Board Refreshment
09.11.20
Tessco Announces Addition of Two Independent Directors
06.11.20
Tessco Independent Director Stephanie Dismore Sends Letter to Shareholders