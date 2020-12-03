 

Avaya Named One of “America’s Most Responsible Companies”

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, has been named one of 2021 America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek magazine. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek, a premier news magazine, and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

“Avaya’s 8,000 global employees are committed to meeting the needs of our customers each and every day, and equally committed to improving the communities where we live and work, with sustainable, responsible and conscientious business practices,” said Jim Chirico, Avaya President and CEO. “It means a lot to the company and to me personally to be recognized as a leader when it comes to corporate citizenship and governance. Recognition from Newsweek is positive reinforcement to our commitment to be an excellent corporate citizen.”

America’s Most Responsible Companies were selected based on key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and Corporate Citizenship Reports as well as an independent survey of U.S. residents. Avaya was included among 400 companies that spanned 14 industries. The awards list can be viewed on Newsweek’s website.

Avaya’s Corporate Responsibility Policy guides the company’s programs and practices in three key areas – Environment, Social, and Governance, known as ESG. Avaya continues to create a sustainable future through environmental efforts, community support, embracing diversity and inclusion, and working with its supply chain partners around the world to ensure responsible and sustainable business practices. Avaya was also recently named to the Forbes 2020 list of World’s Best Employers, based on thousands of survey results measuring gender equality, social responsibility, economic footprint, talent development and COVID-19 response.

For more information about Avaya’s corporate social responsibility commitment, visit https://www.avaya.com/en/about-avaya/corporate-responsibility/.

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA). Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," “our vision,” "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available at www.sec.gov, and may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

