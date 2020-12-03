Walgreens Introduces Walgreens Advertising Group (wag), a New Advanced Data and Technology-led Retail Media Offering for Brands to Deliver Personalized Experiences to their Best Shoppers

Today, Walgreens announced the launch of the Walgreens Advertising Group, a modern, full-service, personalization-driven advertising offering rooted in insights and rich first-party data. Walgreens Advertising Group (wag) aims to help brands maximize ROI through data-led execution and optimization on Walgreens owned platforms and through other external brand-safe channels.

Walgreens Advertising Group (wag) logo (Graphic: Business Wire)

By combining the scale of more than 9,000 stores and 100+ million loyalty members with advanced data modeling, wag delivers unique and custom-built audiences tailored to brand goals and objectives. Using technology and Walgreens deep-rooted customer relationships, audiences can be directly connected to advertising platforms enabling wag to deliver shopper reach across the digital ecosystem that surpasses the industry method of digital media buying.

“At Walgreens, we have an unparalleled insight into consumers’ needs and shopping preferences when it comes to health and wellness items and everyday needs,” said Luke Kigel, vice president, Walgreens integrated media and head of Walgreens Advertising Group. “Leveraging advanced technology to unlock the power of our first-party data, we can help brands accelerate ROI by delivering relevant and personalized experiences to their highest value consumers.”

Walgreens Advertising Group offers brands:

People-based first-party data set grounded in 100+ million loyalty members

Advanced analytics and data science for custom audiences

Technology-led personalization across the entire customer experience

Direct connections of audiences to advertising platforms on Walgreens owned and third-party channels resulting in higher match rates versus the industry standard method of digital media buying

Ability to reach shoppers across a spectrum of channels such as digital display, video, social, streaming audio, email as well as Walgreens digital platforms and stores

Access to Walgreens Programmatic Demand Side Platform (DSP) with SKU level real-time optimization based on daily transactions

Closed loop measurement of customers’ end-to-end shopping journeys

wag is more than a media network. In addition to shopper activation points, wag offers brands enhanced audience and shopper insights, creative services, and robust optimization and measurement. Combining these services with a broad network of owned and external channels, shoppers are delivered more tailored experiences that deepen their relationship with brands.