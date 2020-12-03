RingCentral Ranked Highest in Five out of Five Use Cases in the 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Unified Communications as a Service Worldwide Report

In the report, Gartner evaluated UCaaS vendors across the following five identified use cases:

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that it has received the highest scores in every use case among 14 total vendors in the November 2020 Critical Capabilities for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Worldwide report.

“Mobility and Remote Working”

“Integrated Contact Center”

“Midsize Enterprise”

“Multinational Organization”

“Large Enterprise”

“At a time when enabling people and organizations to connect and communicate has never been more important, we’re honored to be ranked highly in all five of these Use Cases,” said Anand Eswaran, president and chief operating officer, RingCentral. “Our mission is to make business communications easy and effective so businesses can empower their people to collaborate and thrive in their work.”

RingCentral has been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service Worldwide for six years in a row. The 2020 report marks the sixth year that Gartner has positioned RingCentral furthest to the right for completeness of vision. The complete report, including the Magic Quadrant graphic, is available for complimentary download.

RingCentral is a leading provider of cloud communications and collaboration solutions. RingCentral delivers Message Video Phone (MVP), customer engagement and contact center solutions to businesses worldwide to enable today’s remote and distributed workforce.

Download a complimentary copy of the 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide report.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

*Source: Gartner, Inc., “Critical Capabilities for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide” Christopher Trueman, Megan Fernandez, Daniel O’Connell, Rafael Benitez, Pankil Sheth, November 17, 2020.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of cloud Message Video Phone (MVP), customer engagement and contact center solutions for businesses worldwide. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

