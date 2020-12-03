 

RingCentral Ranked Highest in Five out of Five Use Cases in the 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Unified Communications as a Service Worldwide Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that it has received the highest scores in every use case among 14 total vendors in the November 2020 Critical Capabilities for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Worldwide report.

In the report, Gartner evaluated UCaaS vendors across the following five identified use cases:

  • “Mobility and Remote Working”
  • “Integrated Contact Center”
  • “Midsize Enterprise”
  • “Multinational Organization”
  • “Large Enterprise”

“At a time when enabling people and organizations to connect and communicate has never been more important, we’re honored to be ranked highly in all five of these Use Cases,” said Anand Eswaran, president and chief operating officer, RingCentral. “Our mission is to make business communications easy and effective so businesses can empower their people to collaborate and thrive in their work.”

RingCentral has been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service Worldwide for six years in a row. The 2020 report marks the sixth year that Gartner has positioned RingCentral furthest to the right for completeness of vision. The complete report, including the Magic Quadrant graphic, is available for complimentary download.

RingCentral is a leading provider of cloud communications and collaboration solutions. RingCentral delivers Message Video Phone (MVP), customer engagement and contact center solutions to businesses worldwide to enable today’s remote and distributed workforce.

Download a complimentary copy of the 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide report.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

*Source: Gartner, Inc., “Critical Capabilities for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide” Christopher Trueman, Megan Fernandez, Daniel O’Connell, Rafael Benitez, Pankil Sheth, November 17, 2020.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of cloud Message Video Phone (MVP), customer engagement and contact center solutions for businesses worldwide. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

2020 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, Message Video Phone, MVP and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc. Other third-party marks and logos displayed in this document are the trademarks of their respective owners.

RingCentral Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RingCentral Ranked Highest in Five out of Five Use Cases in the 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Unified Communications as a Service Worldwide Report RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that it has received the highest scores in every use case among 14 total vendors in the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
Columbia Care Completes Acquisition of Project Cannabis
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces the Nomination of Paul Williams to Serve on the Board of Directors ...
PharmaCyte Biotech Successfully Completes 9-Month Stability Study
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. and ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure Chooses AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments
FedEx to Acquire ShopRunner to Expand E-Commerce Capabilities
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues Investigation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
San Francisco Symphony Uses RingCentral Video to Spread Virtual Holiday Cheer
02.12.20
Vodafone Business and RingCentral Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver New Cloud-based Communications Services
19.11.20
RingCentral Adds Key Security and Privacy ISO Certifications to Cloud Communications Platform
19.11.20
Veteran Software Executive Rajesh “Nat” Natarajan Joins RingCentral to Lead Product and Engineering
17.11.20
RingCentral Named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide Report
16.11.20
RingCentral’s CEO, CFO, and Investor Relations Named to Institutional Investor’s 2021 All-America Executive Team
12.11.20
Avaya Cloud Office UCaaS Solution Introduced in Five Additional Markets
11.11.20
New Study Reveals Boost in Employee Productivity and Well-Being Among Companies That Foster a ‘Connected Culture’ in Work from Anywhere Environment
09.11.20
RingCentral Appoints Mignon Clyburn to Its Board of Directors
09.11.20
RingCentral Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results