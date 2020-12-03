 

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE GOED) and Appliances Connection Report Record Breaking Black Friday / Cyber Monday Results

03.12.2020, 14:00   

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) (“Goedekers” or the “Company”), a one-stop e-commerce destination for appliances and furniture and Appliances Connection, a leading appliance retailer under a definitive agreement to be acquired by the Company, are pleased to report record web traffic and orders during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday week (11/23 – 12/1).

As the trend towards buying big ticket items online continues to accelerate, Goedekers and Appliances Connection were poised to take advantage of the surge in demand. Increases in marketing efficiency resulted in record web traffic, phone calls and orders, year-over-year.

1847 Goedeker Highlights (nine-day holiday period):

  • Orders increased 71% year-over-year to $6.5M vs. $3.8M in the prior year period
  • Site sessions increased 81% year-over-year to 313K vs. 173K in the prior year period
  • Received record number of sales calls
  • Answered 96% of sales calls w/ average hold time of 45 seconds

Appliances Connection reported triple digit growth in site visits and orders, consistent with similar trends experienced by Goedekers. Both companies continue to capitalize on the opportunities that the shift to online has created.

As we anticipated, our website traffic and orders surpassed all previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday metrics,” stated Doug Moore, CEO of 1847 Goedeker. “Our team delivered outstanding sales performance and customer service during the most important sales event of the year.

Albert Fouerti, President of Appliances Connection, added, “Appliances Connection, like Goedekers, had an incredible week. We shattered all our records for web traffic and orders taken during this year’s peak shopping period.

About 1847 Goedeker Inc.

1847 Goedeker is an industry leading e-commerce destination for appliances, furniture, and home goods. Since its founding in 1951, Goedekers has transformed from a local brick and mortar operation serving the St. Louis metro area to a respected nationwide omnichannel retailer that offers one-stop shopping for national and global brands. While the Company maintains its St. Louis showroom, over 90% of sales are placed through its website (www.goedekers.com). Goedekers provides visitors an easy to navigate shopping experience and offers more than 185,000 items organized by category and product features. Specialization in the home category has enabled Goedekers to build a shopping experience and an advanced logistics infrastructure that is tailored to the unique characteristics of the market. Learn more at www.goedekers.com.

About Appliances Connection

Founded in 2000, Appliances Connection is one of the leading retailers of household appliances with a 200,000 square foot warehouse in Hamilton, NJ and a 23,000 square foot showroom in Brooklyn, New York. Appliances Connection carries many household name brands, including Bosch, GE, Frigidaire, Whirlpool, LG, and Samsung, and also carries many major luxury appliance brands such as Verona, Thermador, La Cornue, Dacor, Smeg, and Viking. Appliance Connection provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services. In addition to selling appliances, it also sells furniture, fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on 1847 Goedeker Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and 1847 Goedeker Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.



