SPARK Matrix Customer Journey Analytics 2020 Recognizes NICE Nexidia as Technology Leader and Cites NICE ENLIGHTEN as a Differentiator

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has been recognized as a Technology Leader by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions for its Customer Engagement Analytics offering. In its SPARK Matrix: Customer Journey Analytics 2020 Report, Quadrant Knowledge noted NICE Nexidia’s “sophisticated technology platform offering distinctive customer journey analytics differentiators” in the integrated analysis of structured and unstructured customer interactions. NICE ENLIGHTEN and Journey Excellence Score (JES) feature among the top strengths acknowledged in the report.

Priyanka Panhale, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, said, “The COVID 19 pandemic has impacted organizations globally who are gradually shifting to adopt new business models to sustain themselves in this challenging environment. Nevertheless, brands will continue to invest in their digital capabilities to strengthen operations with a prime focus on delivering an advanced customer experience to gain a competitive advantage in the future. We believe customer engagement analytics solutions, enriched with AI that provide comprehensive insights and drive actions to boost experiences, such as those by NICE Nexidia, are critical for organizations to pivot to success.”

The Quadrant Knowledge report cites several strengths and differentiators for NICE Nexidia Customer Engagement Analytics, including noting that the solution comprises “full spectrum” journey and interaction analytics, industry-leading AI, intuitive and flexible visualizations, and secure and scalable deployment models.” Another key strength highlighted by Quadrant Knowledge is that NICE ENLIGHTEN “drives and enhances customer and employee satisfaction by providing deep insights and immediately converting them into actions. Additionally, it enables agents, team leaders, managers, and executives to remotely monitor customer and business-related KPI’s.” NICE Nexidia’s unique Journey Excellence Score (JES), an AI-powered metric to measure customer experience across omnichannel journeys is also noted in the report.

The SPARK Matrix 2020 acknowledges NICE Nexidia’s robust presence in North America as well as its expansion in Europe and Asia Pacific. NICE’s strength in the top verticals, including telecom, healthcare, public sector, banking & financial services, hospitality & travel, and retail and e-commerce, is also noted in the report, in addition to the “comprehensive” roadmap for these solutions.