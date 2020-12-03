 

TrackX and Topl Announce Strategic Partnership Combining Blockchain with Asset Management to Empower End-to-End Supply Chain Transparency

  • Global IOT-enabled asset management and supply chain solutions company partners with ESG technology startup to deliver supply chain transparency
  • Integrated solution will combine Topl’s purpose-built blockchain technology with TrackX’s enterprise asset management and supply chain capabilities
  • Customers gain supply chain visibility, operational efficiency, improved partner accountability and increased collaboration across the partner ecosystem
  • Companies can more effectively respond to consumer demand for proof of product origin and validation of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) claims (of particular importance to large grocery retailers, for example)
  • The TrackX and Topl platform will be able to reliably collect, track, report, and verify supply chain events in a single end-to-end solution

DENVER, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrackX (TSX.V:TKX | OTC:TKXHF | FSE:3TH), a SaaS-based enterprise asset management and supply chain solution provider, and Topl, a blockchain-based ESG technology company, are teaming up to provide a verifiable tracking and tracing solution to meet the growing demand for greater supply chain sustainability, transparency, and efficiency.

With 68% of U.S. consumers stating that a company’s social reputation will influence their buying decisions and 41% of U.S. consumers having a preference for products from companies that are associated with their ideals, consumer demand and industry pressure are pushing many businesses to increase and prove their sustainability and positive impact. COVID-19 concerns have exacerbated these problems driving the need for improved supply chain validation.

Meeting the three core customer needs of supply chain sustainability, transparency, and efficiency requires companies to be highly collaborative and transparent across the entire supply chain ecosystem. Despite advances in automation and data collection, obstacles remain. Supply chain partners are reticent to share their internal data, which erodes trust and prevents transparency. Often a unified and real-time view across the entire supply chain does not exist, making it difficult to find opportunities for improvement and to verify product sourcing and sustainability claims.

