 

Bionano Genomics Users Present the Saphyr System As a Novel Diagnostic Tool for Hematological Malignancies at ASH 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 14:00  |  39   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced that its Saphyr System for optical genome mapping is being introduced as a novel diagnostic tool for heme malignancies by Dr. Rashmi Kanagal-Shamanna of the MD Anderson Cancer Center at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH). With more than 18,000 members from nearly 100 countries, the ASH is the world's largest professional society serving both clinicians and scientists around the world who are working to conquer blood diseases. The annual meeting is being held virtually at hematology.org from December 5-8.

Preceding the annual meeting are a number of scientific workshops which are focused on novel technologies and applications and teaching hematologists about novel and emerging methods in molecular pathology. For the first time, this year Bionano optical genome mapping will be introduced in the session on Novel Diagnostic Genomic Tools by Dr. Rashmi Kanagal-Shamanna, Director of the microarray facility in the molecular diagnostic lab of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Dr. Kanagal-Shamanna will be presenting her work on characterizing the performance and clinical value of Saphyr in patients with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS), a common hematologic malignancy.

In the scientific section on Emerging Diagnostic Tools and Techniques, Dr. Barbara Dewaele from the Center for Human Genetics at the University Hospitals Leuven, Belgium, will present for the first time on a significant validation study of Saphyr for the genetic diagnosis in Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL).

Below are details on the presentations at ASH 2020 featuring the use of Bionano’s optical genome mapping technology:

Scientific Workshop at ASH 2020 – Novel Diagnostic Genomic Tools and Technologies
1748-1753 – Optical Mapping for Detection of Genomic Abnormalities in Hematologic Malignancies
Rashmi Kanagal-Shamanna, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Tx, USA
Thursday, December 3, 2:45 pm - 3:24 pm

Session: 803. Emerging Diagnostic Tools and Techniques
1557 – Opportunities of Genome Imaging for Genetic Diagnosis in Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
Barbara Dewaele, Center for Human Genetics, University Hospitals Leuven, Belgium
Saturday, December 5, 2020, 7:00 am - 3:30 pm

About Bionano Genomics
Bionano is a genome analysis company providing tools and services based on its Saphyr system to scientists and clinicians conducting genetic research and patient testing, and providing diagnostic testing for those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurodevelopmental disabilities through its Lineagen business. Bionano’s Saphyr system is a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system is comprised of an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools, and genome analysis services to provide access to data generated by the Saphyr system for researchers who prefer not to adopt the Saphyr system in their labs. Lineagen has been providing genetic testing services to families and their healthcare providers for over nine years and has performed over 65,000 tests for those with neurodevelopmental concerns. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com or www.lineagen.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Bionano Genomics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bionano Genomics Users Present the Saphyr System As a Novel Diagnostic Tool for Hematological Malignancies at ASH 2020 SAN DIEGO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced that its Saphyr System for optical genome mapping is being introduced as a novel diagnostic tool for heme malignancies by Dr. Rashmi Kanagal-Shamanna of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
Bots Inc. signs a contract to secure SFOR TRADE International Crypto Exchange
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
Valneva Announces Acceleration of Pediatric Development for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
High-Performance AMD EPYC CPUs and Radeon Pro GPUs Power New AWS Instance for Graphics Optimized ...
Chembio Diagnostics Awarded $12.7 Million by BARDA for Development of Rapid DPP Respiratory Antigen ...
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
Bionano Genomics and its Users Present the Saphyr System for Optical Genome Mapping and Various Advancements in Clinical Variant Detection at AMP 2020
12.11.20
Bionano Genomics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
12.11.20
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US Leads to Recommendation for Bionano’s Saphyr to Replace Karyotyping as First-Line Test for Detection and Identification of Structural and Copy Number Varia
05.11.20
Largest Study To-Date Focused on Undiagnosed Genetic Disease Patients Reveals That Bionano’s Optical Genome Mapping Technology Can Diagnose Significantly More Patients Than Standard of Care Methods Alone

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:11 Uhr
114
Bionano Genomics: Novogene adaptiert das Saphyr System von Bionano Genomics u. erweitert sein Dienst