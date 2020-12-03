Bionano Genomics Users Present the Saphyr System As a Novel Diagnostic Tool for Hematological Malignancies at ASH 2020

Preceding the annual meeting are a number of scientific workshops which are focused on novel technologies and applications and teaching hematologists about novel and emerging methods in molecular pathology. For the first time, this year Bionano optical genome mapping will be introduced in the session on Novel Diagnostic Genomic Tools by Dr. Rashmi Kanagal-Shamanna, Director of the microarray facility in the molecular diagnostic lab of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Dr. Kanagal-Shamanna will be presenting her work on characterizing the performance and clinical value of Saphyr in patients with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS), a common hematologic malignancy.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced that its Saphyr System for optical genome mapping is being introduced as a novel diagnostic tool for heme malignancies by Dr. Rashmi Kanagal-Shamanna of the MD Anderson Cancer Center at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH). With more than 18,000 members from nearly 100 countries, the ASH is the world's largest professional society serving both clinicians and scientists around the world who are working to conquer blood diseases. The annual meeting is being held virtually at hematology.org from December 5-8.

In the scientific section on Emerging Diagnostic Tools and Techniques, Dr. Barbara Dewaele from the Center for Human Genetics at the University Hospitals Leuven, Belgium, will present for the first time on a significant validation study of Saphyr for the genetic diagnosis in Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL).

Below are details on the presentations at ASH 2020 featuring the use of Bionano’s optical genome mapping technology:

Scientific Workshop at ASH 2020 – Novel Diagnostic Genomic Tools and Technologies

1748-1753 – Optical Mapping for Detection of Genomic Abnormalities in Hematologic Malignancies

Rashmi Kanagal-Shamanna, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Tx, USA

Thursday, December 3, 2:45 pm - 3:24 pm

Session: 803. Emerging Diagnostic Tools and Techniques

1557 – Opportunities of Genome Imaging for Genetic Diagnosis in Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Barbara Dewaele, Center for Human Genetics, University Hospitals Leuven, Belgium

Saturday, December 5, 2020, 7:00 am - 3:30 pm

