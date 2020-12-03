 

Almaden Confirms 100% Ownership of Ixtaca Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almaden Minerals Ltd. (“Almaden” or the “Company”; TSX: AMM; NYSE American: AAU) wishes to address certain questions that have arisen in respect of its press release of December 1, 2020 regarding its Ixtaca gold & silver project in Mexico.

Almaden’s key 100% owned mineral concessions, that cover the Ixtaca project, and which are the subject of the Feasibility Study announced in 2018, are not adversely affected by the denial of Almaden’s appeal noted in the December 1, 2020 news release.

While a Mexican court has denied the appeal filed by the Company regarding the Company’s voluntary reduction of its mineral concessions, the Company wishes to reiterate the following:

  • The court decision upholds the original, 14,000 Ha larger concessions, which the Company originally held;
  • The original concessions provide Almaden with the same exploration and mining rights over the Company’s Ixtaca project as would the reduced concessions;
  • Almaden continues to have full access to the Ixtaca project for its ongoing exploration programs;
  • As disclosed in the Company’s press release of September 9, 2020, a Court has confirmed that the existence of the Amparo lawsuit involving these original concessions does not prevent the environmental authority (“SEMARNAT”) from resolving the environmental permit (“MIA”) application and that SEMARNAT is free to act within its jurisdiction and authority in respect of the MIA review.

Further background on this matter is available in the Company’s recent disclosure including that of February 27, 2020, September 9, 2020 and December 1, 2020.

About Almaden 
Almaden Minerals Ltd. owns 100% of the Ixtaca project in Puebla State, Mexico, subject to a 2.0% NSR royalty held by Almadex Minerals Ltd. The Ixtaca Gold-Silver Deposit was discovered by Almaden in 2010.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

“Morgan Poliquin”  
Morgan J. Poliquin, Ph.D., P.Eng.
President, CEO and Director
Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release relate to, among other things: the outcome of the Amparo proceedings; the outcome of the challenge by the Company to the applicable Mexican Authorities’ position that the original concessions are active and owned by Almaden and the reduced concessions awarded in 2017 are held without effect; the outcome of the Company’s efforts to have SEMARNAT continue its review of the MIA; and the prospects for raising production financing and preparing for construction in connection with the Ixtaca Project.

