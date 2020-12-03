 

Labrador Gold Announces Assays From Area Around Visible Gold Discovery at Kingsway

Highlights

  • Assays up to 1,065g/t Au
  • Sixteen of 70 samples assayed greater than 1g/t Au and 39 samples assayed greater than 0.1g/t Au
  • Quartz vein now defined over a strike length of 400m within a larger corridor of intermittently exposed quartz veining over 7.1km to the northeast and southwest

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX.V:LAB | OTCQX:NKOSF | FNR: 2N6) (“LabGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of initial sampling from the area of visible gold in quartz vein at its Kingsway Project near Gander, Newfoundland. The Kingsway project is located within the highly prospective Gander Gold District.

Assays from 70 grab samples taken over a 175 metre strike length of quartz vein (“Big Vein”) northeast and southwest of the visible gold samples (see news release dated November 9, 2020) range from below detection (<5ppb) to 1,065g/t Au in sample 526089 containing visible gold. In addition, 16 samples assayed over 1g/t Au and 39 samples assayed over 0.1g/t Au. Highlights of the results are given below.

Sample ID

 Sample Medium

 Sample Type

 Au (g/t)
526089 Subcrop Grab* 1,065.4
526073 Outcrop Grab 16.1
526077 Outcrop Grab 7.2
526090 Angular Float Grab 5.4
526084 Subcrop Grab 5.4
526111 Subcrop Grab 5.3
526097 Angular Float Grab 4.9
526113 Subcrop Grab 3.8
1834193 Outcrop Grab 3.2
526096 Angular Float Grab 2.2
526075 Subcrop Grab 2.1
526081 Outcrop Grab 1.8
526076 Outcrop Grab 1.7
1834191 Outcrop Grab 1.6
526112 Subcrop Grab 1.3
526114 Subcrop Grab 1.3

*Note that grab samples are select samples and are not necessarily representative of gold mineralization found on the property.

