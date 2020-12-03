iCAD Hosting Investor Webinar on Expanded ProFound AI Portfolio with New Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Solution

Webinar Taking Place on Monday, December 7 @ 11am ET

NASHUA, N.H., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar for investors on its expanded ProFound AI portfolio, including its recently introduced breast cancer risk-assessment solution that is helping transform breast cancer screening from age-based screening to risk-adaptive precision screening, on Monday, December 7, 2020, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

The call will feature presentations by KOLs, Per Hall, MD, PhD (Karolinska Institutet), Axel Gräwingholt, MD (Radiologie am Theater), Joshua A. Nepute, MD (Indiana University Health-Arnett), and Emily F. Conant, MD (University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine), who will discuss the current landscape for digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) and the potential for iCAD's recently introduced ProFound AI Risk, the first and only commercially available clinical decision support tool that provides an accurate two-year breast cancer risk estimation based solely on a screening mammogram. In September 2020, compelling research published in Radiology concluded that the ProFound AI Risk model is effective at identifying women at high likelihood of being diagnosed with breast cancer within two years of a negative screening mammogram and in possible need of supplemental screening.

Drs. Gräwingholt, Hall, Nepute, and Conant will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

iCAD's management team will also provide an update on the comprehensive ProFound AI technology platform. ProFound AI for DBT, or 3D mammography, is a high-performing workflow solution featuring the latest in deep-learning artificial intelligence capabilities. Intended to be used by radiologists reviewing DBT images, ProFound AI rapidly and accurately analyzes each individual image or slice and identifies potentially malignant lesions. Trained with one of the largest available 3D image datasets, ProFound AI provides radiologists with crucial information, such as lesion Certainty of Finding and Case Scores, which assist in clinical decision-making and prioritizing caseloads.