Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and Crystallisation Technology and Makes Better Than Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Lithium Ltd. (“Standard Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SLL) (OTCQX: STLHF) (FRA: S5L), an innovative technology and lithium project development company is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the start-to-finish proof of concept of its modern lithium processing technology. Successful operation of the technology at pre-commercial continuous scale has directly extracted lithium from brine in Arkansas and produced a purified, concentrated intermediate product (LiCl solution) which has been converted to better than battery quality lithium carbonate final product.

The culmination of the proof-of-concept was to convert and crystallise the LiCl solution produced by the Company’s first-of-its-kind Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) Demonstration Plant (see news release dated September 09th 2020). The LiCl solution shipped from Arkansas was concentrated further using industry-standard reverse osmosis technology, and then converted at the Company’s SiFT Pilot Plant located in British Columbia, Canada. The lithium carbonate recrystallised as per the SiFT technology and the resulting high-purity lithium carbonate was sent for third party chemical analysis. Photos of the lithium carbonate being dried are provided as Figure 1 below; real-time images of the lithium carbonate as it formed in the hot reactor are shown as Figure 2, and the third party analysis of the final product is provided as Table 1 below.

Table 1: Analysis of Lithium Carbonate

Contaminant Concentration in

Lithium Carbonate (ppm) Chloride 141 Sulphate <50 Aluminium 14 Barium 5.34 Calcium 179 Chromium 2 Copper <0.8 Iron 10 Potassium <10 Magnesium 58.5 Manganese <0.4 Sodium 229 Strontium 42 Titanium 2.4 Yttrium 0.8 Zinc 3 Silicon 81 Total Impurities <785 Lithium Carbonate Purity >99.92 wt.%

As seen in Table 1, the lithium carbonate produced from the Arkansas brine is of very high purity (>99.92 wt.%), as opposed to the normal industry benchmark for ‘battery quality’ which is usually understood to be >99.5 wt.%. Conversion of the lithium chloride to carbonate using a conventional process is ongoing, and is being performed by a third-party OEM/vendor in Plainfield, Illinois. Data from these tests will be released when available.