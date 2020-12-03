GameSquare Esports Appoints Neil Said as Chairman of the Board

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare” or the “Company”), an international esports company, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Neil Said to serve as the Chairman of its Board of Directors. Mr. Said has significant experience as a board member of early stage, high growth public companies and his extensive background in corporate law and governance are expected to strongly benefit GameSquare as the company scales.



“Esports is an exciting space that is seeing rapid growth as major brands are spending more to reach esports fans,” said Mr. Said. “I believe that there is likely to be an ongoing shift towards online and digital and esports is a new form of entertainment that is highly engaging. The opportunity to join the board of a company that is growing organically and through acquisitions is a perfect opportunity to put my experience to use in a dynamic industry. I am pleased to be joining a high-quality board and I have been impressed by the strength of the management team.”