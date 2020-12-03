GameSquare Esports Appoints Neil Said as Chairman of the Board
TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare” or the “Company”), an international esports company, is
pleased to announce that it has appointed Neil Said to serve as the Chairman of its Board of Directors. Mr. Said has significant experience as a board member of early stage, high growth public
companies and his extensive background in corporate law and governance are expected to strongly benefit GameSquare as the company scales.
“Esports is an exciting space that is seeing rapid growth as major brands are spending more to reach esports fans,” said Mr. Said. “I believe that there is likely to be an ongoing shift towards online and digital and esports is a new form of entertainment that is highly engaging. The opportunity to join the board of a company that is growing organically and through acquisitions is a perfect opportunity to put my experience to use in a dynamic industry. I am pleased to be joining a high-quality board and I have been impressed by the strength of the management team.”
Neil Said is a businessman and corporate securities lawyer who has worked as an officer and legal consultant to numerous Canadian-listed companies in the technology, cannabis, mining, oil & gas and healthcare industries. Mr. Said began his career as a securities lawyer at Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP, where he worked on a variety of corporate and commercial transactions. Mr. Said obtained a Juris Doctor from the Faculty of Law at the University of Toronto and he received a Bachelor of Business Administration with a minor in Economics from Wilfrid Laurier University.
“Neil is a consummate professional that is a thoughtful and highly skilled lawyer with deep business expertise; I am extremely pleased that he has agreed to join as GameSquare’s Chairman,” said Kevin Wright, CEO of GameSquare. “We have already announced a significant potential transaction with Reciprocity Corp. to rapidly achieve scale and the company needs a highly engaged board to help us achieve our goal of building a leading international esports company. In my view GameSquare is well positioned to benefit from the extraordinary growth in esports and we believe that there is an outstanding opportunity to consolidate leading esports companies into the GameSquare group of companies.”
