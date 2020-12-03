FDA Clears Rezolute’s IND Application for RZ402

RZ402 is an orally available plasma kallikrein inhibitor in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema

Rezolute, Inc. (Nasdaq:RZLT), focused on advancing therapies for rare, metabolic and life-threatening diseases, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for RZ402, an orally available plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). The Company expects to initiate a Phase 1 first-in-human clinical study with RZ402 in the first quarter of 2021.



RZ402, by inhibiting the formation of kallikrein, blocks the pro-inflammatory, pro-coagulant, and fluid-leakage cascade which is triggered by up-activation of the contact activation system in the setting of DME and other vascular-mediated diseases. As a result, it has been shown to reduce retinal inflammation and retinal vascular leakage of DME by more than 80% in both preventative and treatment models in rodents. Preclinical studies have also shown an excellent safety profile for RZ402 in both single- and repeat-dose settings at a range of doses. These data, taken together with oral bioavailability and exposure-time profile in canines and non-human primates showing target concentrations are achieved at clinically relevant oral doses, demonstrate the potential of RZ402 as a once-daily oral treatment option for DME.

Brian Roberts, M.D., Rezolute’s head of research and clinical development, commented, “The positive data we have collected from our animal studies highlight RZ402’s potential to address a glaring unmet need in the treatment of diabetic macular edema. Although the emergence of the anti-VEGF therapies has resulted in significant progress in the management of DME, a high percentage of patients do not adequately respond and/or do not tolerate this class of therapies. They have the obvious shortcoming of requiring frequent, burdensome intravitreal injections directly into the eye, often leading to delayed initiation or otherwise sub-optimal administration frequency. As a result, real-world vision outcomes also tend to be suboptimal. Based on animal studies demonstrating safety and efficacy at clinically relevant target exposures achieved with oral administration, we believe that once-daily oral administration of RZ402 has the potential to address these shortcomings. The submission and successful clearance of this IND is a key step towards evaluating RZ402’s potential as an oral therapy for DME, and we are looking forward to the upcoming initiation of clinical studies in the first quarter of next year.”