 

Enlivex Reports Positive Interim Results From Phase II Clinical Trial Evaluating Allocetra in Severe and Critical COVID-19 Patients

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 14:00  |  58   |   |   

Nes Ziona, Israel, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today reported positive interim results of an investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial evaluating AllocetraTM in severe and critical COVID-19 patients.

The interim clinical results relate to eight COVID-19 patients who were treated with AllocetraTM in the Phase II clinical trial , six of whom were in severe condition and two of whom were in critical condition. Key results and conclusions from both the ongoing Phase II clinical trial, as well as a previously-reported investigator-initiated Phase Ib study include: 

  • Seven out of seven (100%) patients treated through November 26, 2020 had complete recovery from their respective severe/critical condition and were discharged from the hospital, after an average of 4.7 days following AllocetraTM administration.
  • Taken together with previously-treated patients in the concluded Phase Ib study, twelve out of twelve patients (100%) through November 26, 2020 had complete recovery from their respective severe/critical condition and were discharged from the hospital, after an average of 5.5 days following AllocetraTM administration.
  • The eighth treated patient in the Phase II study (and 13th treated patient overall), who enrolled in the Phase II study in critical condition on November 27, 2020, has experienced a clinical improvement following treatment with AllocetraTM and is classified as moderate/severe condition on the date of this press release. The patient remains hospitalized six days after treatment (results from patients enrolled in the prior Phase Ib investigator-initiated study showed an average of nine days to hospital discharge following AllocetraTM administration to critical patients).
  • AllocetraTM treatment has been well tolerated with no treatment-related serious adverse events. 

Data from both the previously-reported investigator-initiated Phase Ib study and the ongoing investigator-initiated Phase II COVID-19 trials are shown below:

Clinical Trial # Patients enrolled Disease Severity Clinical Outcome Hospitalization
Post Administration of AllocetraTM
Recovered Mortality Discharged Duration
(days, avg.)
Phase Ib Patients
Phase Ib 3 Severe 3/3 (100%) 0/3 (0%) 3/3 (100%) 5
Phase Ib 2 Critical 2/2 (100%) 0/2 (0%) 2/2 (100%) 9
Total 5   5/5 (100%) 0/5 (0%) 5/5 (100%) 6.6
Phase II, Patients Enrolled Through November 26, 2020
Phase II 6 Severe 6/6 (100%) 0/6 (0%) 6/6 (100%) 4.5
Phase II 1 Critical 1/1 (100%) 0/1 (0%) 1/1 (100%) 6
Total 7   7/7 (100%) 0/1 (0%) 7/7 (100%) 4.7
Summary of Phase Ib + Phase II Patients Enrolled Through November 26, 2020
Total 12   12/12 (100%) 0/12 (0%) 12/12 (100%) 5.5
Phase II, Patients Enrolled After November 26, 2020
Phase II 1 Critical Patient enrolled Nov 27, 2020. Following treatment, clinical status improved from Critical to Severe/Moderate. Patient is currently hospitalized. Results from Phase Ib study showed an average of nine days to hospital discharge following AllocetraTM administration to critical patients

  

Seite 1 von 4
Enlivex Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Enlivex Reports Positive Interim Results From Phase II Clinical Trial Evaluating Allocetra in Severe and Critical COVID-19 Patients Nes Ziona, Israel, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today reported positive interim results of an investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
Bots Inc. signs a contract to secure SFOR TRADE International Crypto Exchange
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
Valneva Announces Acceleration of Pediatric Development for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
High-Performance AMD EPYC CPUs and Radeon Pro GPUs Power New AWS Instance for Graphics Optimized ...
Chembio Diagnostics Awarded $12.7 Million by BARDA for Development of Rapid DPP Respiratory Antigen ...
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
Enlivex Reports Positive Two-Year Clinical Outcome For A Hospitalized Patient with Erosive Osteoarthritis Treated with Allocetra
17.11.20
Enlivex Appoints Former ArQule, Inc. Executive Dr. Brian Schwartz to the Company’s Board of Directors
11.11.20
Enlivex to Present Schedule for Sepsis, COVID-19 and Solid Cancer Programs at H.C. Wainwright’s 6th Annual Israel Conference
05.11.20
Enlivex Receives Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application Covering Methods of Treating Gout, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn’s Disease, and Ulcerative Colitis with Allocetra Immunotherapy
03.11.20
Enlivex: Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of Phase IIb Clinical Trial Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of Allocetra in Sepsis Patients