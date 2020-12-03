Enlivex Reports Positive Interim Results From Phase II Clinical Trial Evaluating Allocetra in Severe and Critical COVID-19 Patients
Nes Ziona, Israel, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today reported positive interim results of an investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial evaluating AllocetraTM in severe and critical COVID-19 patients.
The interim clinical results relate to eight COVID-19 patients who were treated with AllocetraTM in the Phase II clinical trial , six of whom were in severe condition and two of whom were in critical condition. Key results and conclusions from both the ongoing Phase II clinical trial, as well as a previously-reported investigator-initiated Phase Ib study include:
- Seven out of seven (100%) patients treated through November 26, 2020 had complete recovery from their respective severe/critical condition and were discharged from the hospital, after an average of 4.7 days following AllocetraTM administration.
- Taken together with previously-treated patients in the concluded Phase Ib study, twelve out of twelve patients (100%) through November 26, 2020 had complete recovery from their respective severe/critical condition and were discharged from the hospital, after an average of 5.5 days following AllocetraTM administration.
- The eighth treated patient in the Phase II study (and 13th treated patient overall), who enrolled in the Phase II study in critical condition on November 27, 2020, has experienced a clinical improvement following treatment with AllocetraTM and is classified as moderate/severe condition on the date of this press release. The patient remains hospitalized six days after treatment (results from patients enrolled in the prior Phase Ib investigator-initiated study showed an average of nine days to hospital discharge following AllocetraTM administration to critical patients).
- AllocetraTM treatment has been well tolerated with no treatment-related serious adverse events.
Data from both the previously-reported investigator-initiated Phase Ib study and the ongoing investigator-initiated Phase II COVID-19 trials are shown below:
|Clinical Trial
|# Patients enrolled
|Disease Severity
|Clinical Outcome
|
Hospitalization
Post Administration of AllocetraTM
|Recovered
|Mortality
|Discharged
|
Duration
(days, avg.)
|Phase Ib Patients
|Phase Ib
|3
|Severe
|3/3 (100%)
|0/3 (0%)
|3/3 (100%)
|5
|Phase Ib
|2
|Critical
|2/2 (100%)
|0/2 (0%)
|2/2 (100%)
|9
|Total
|5
|5/5 (100%)
|0/5 (0%)
|5/5 (100%)
|6.6
|Phase II, Patients Enrolled Through November 26, 2020
|Phase II
|6
|Severe
|6/6 (100%)
|0/6 (0%)
|6/6 (100%)
|4.5
|Phase II
|1
|Critical
|1/1 (100%)
|0/1 (0%)
|1/1 (100%)
|6
|Total
|7
|7/7 (100%)
|0/1 (0%)
|7/7 (100%)
|4.7
|Summary of Phase Ib + Phase II Patients Enrolled Through November 26, 2020
|Total
|12
|12/12 (100%)
|0/12 (0%)
|12/12 (100%)
|5.5
|Phase II, Patients Enrolled After November 26, 2020
|Phase II
|1
|Critical
|Patient enrolled Nov 27, 2020. Following treatment, clinical status improved from Critical to Severe/Moderate. Patient is currently hospitalized. Results from Phase Ib study showed an average of nine days to hospital discharge following AllocetraTM administration to critical patients
