Enlivex Reports Positive Interim Results From Phase II Clinical Trial Evaluating Allocetra in Severe and Critical COVID-19 Patients

Nes Ziona, Israel, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today reported positive interim results of an investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial evaluating AllocetraTM in severe and critical COVID-19 patients.

The interim clinical results relate to eight COVID-19 patients who were treated with AllocetraTM in the Phase II clinical trial , six of whom were in severe condition and two of whom were in critical condition. Key results and conclusions from both the ongoing Phase II clinical trial, as well as a previously-reported investigator-initiated Phase Ib study include: