CytomX Therapeutics to Present Updates on CX-2009 at 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of
investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform, today announced two poster presentations at the 2020 Virtual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) taking place
from December 8-11, 2020. Abstracts are available to the public online on the SABCS website at www.sabcs.org.
“We are pleased to be presenting at this key breast cancer symposium exploratory translational studies of praluzatamab ravtansine, CX-2009, as well as the design of our new phase 2 study investigating CX-2009 alone or in combination with pacmilimab, our Probody therapeutic to PD-L1, in patients with HER2-non amplified breast cancer,” commented Amy Peterson, M.D., chief development officer of CytomX Therapeutics. “The phase 1 clinical data for CX-2009, previously presented and updated here, reinforce the potential for this first in class molecule to achieve clinically meaningful outcomes in patients with advanced breast cancers and our capability to leverage the Probody platform to drug previously elusive targets.”
Details on CytomX’s presentations at the 2020 SABCS are below:
Title: Intratumoral Activation and Phase 1/2 Clinical Activity of CX-2009, a Probody Drug Conjugate (PDC) Targeting CD166
Poster Number: PS11-07
Presenter: Joyce Liu, M.D., Dana Farber Cancer Center
Poster Session: Poster Session 11: Systemic Therapies II - New
Poster Session Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2020: 9:00 AM ET
Title: A Phase 2, open-label study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the probody therapeutic (Pb-Tx) CX‑2009 in metastatic HR-Positive/HER2-negative breast cancer (mHR+/HER2−
BC) and of CX-2009 as monotherapy and in combination therapy with CX-072 in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC)
Poster Number: OT-03-08
Lead Author: Kathy Miller, M.D., Indiana University Simon Cancer Center
Poster Session: Ongoing Trials Posters: Antibody-drug Conjugates
Poster Session Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2020: 9:00 AM ET
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company with a vision of transforming lives with safer, more effective therapies. We are developing a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics, based on our Probody technology platform, for the treatment of cancer. CytomX has strategic drug discovery and development collaborations with AbbVie, Amgen, Astellas, and Bristol Myers Squibb.
