CytomX Therapeutics to Present Updates on CX-2009 at 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform, today announced two poster presentations at the 2020 Virtual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) taking place from December 8-11, 2020. Abstracts are available to the public online on the SABCS website at www.sabcs.org.



“We are pleased to be presenting at this key breast cancer symposium exploratory translational studies of praluzatamab ravtansine, CX-2009, as well as the design of our new phase 2 study investigating CX-2009 alone or in combination with pacmilimab, our Probody therapeutic to PD-L1, in patients with HER2-non amplified breast cancer,” commented Amy Peterson, M.D., chief development officer of CytomX Therapeutics. “The phase 1 clinical data for CX-2009, previously presented and updated here, reinforce the potential for this first in class molecule to achieve clinically meaningful outcomes in patients with advanced breast cancers and our capability to leverage the Probody platform to drug previously elusive targets.”