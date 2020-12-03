CN Delivers Over 3 Million Metric Tonnes of Grain for Second Month in a Row

MONTREAL, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is pleased to announce that it has set a new grain movement record in November with over 3.12 million metric tonnes (MMT) of Canadian grain moved. This follows an all-time record of 3.27 MMT moved in October and builds on monthly records going back to March 2020.

Containerized grain is also setting records by moving at an unprecedented pace with over 400,000 metric tonnes shipped directly from western Canada alone since the beginning of the crop year, in addition to the tonnage shipped from eastern Canada.

“We are proud of the role we are playing in keeping the agri-food supply chain moving and we are preparing for the challenges that the colder months will have in store. We remain on track to keep meeting our objectives as set out in the 2020-2021 Grain Plan and Winter Plan. The new high efficiency grain hopper cars that have started coming into service will also help us move more grain. Our CN team of expert railroaders along with every link in the supply chain are mobilized and working together to get natural resources to end markets and help supply the world with Canadian grain.”

Rob Reilly, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of CN



About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the Southern tip of the U.S. through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.