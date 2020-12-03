C2C Gold Announces Property Purchase Agreement With Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C2C GOLD CORP. (CSE: CTOC; OTCQB: TAKUF) (formerly Taku Gold Corp.) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a final purchase agreement with Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (“Engineer”) pursuant to which C2C Gold has agreed to sell its interest in the Tag property, in British Columbia, to Engineer in consideration for:



Payment of $100,000 on or before July 31, 2020 which receipt has been acknowledged;

Payment of $100,000 on or before February 26, 2021;

Issuance of 2,000,000 common shares of Engineer within five days of TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) approval; and

Payment of 1% net smelter return royalty on the property.

The closing of the Acquisition is subject to the approval of TSX Venture Exchange.