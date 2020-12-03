 

C2C Gold Announces Property Purchase Agreement With Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C2C GOLD CORP. (CSE: CTOC; OTCQB: TAKUF) (formerly Taku Gold Corp.) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a final purchase agreement with Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (“Engineer”) pursuant to which C2C Gold has agreed to sell its interest in the Tag property, in British Columbia, to Engineer in consideration for:

  • Payment of $100,000 on or before July 31, 2020 which receipt has been acknowledged;
  • Payment of $100,000 on or before February 26, 2021;
  • Issuance of 2,000,000 common shares of Engineer within five days of TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) approval; and
  • Payment of 1% net smelter return royalty on the property.

The closing of the Acquisition is subject to the approval of TSX Venture Exchange.

About C2C Gold Corp.

C2C Gold Corp is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company holds the Millertown, Badger and Barren Lake projects, which cumulatively cover an area of 493 km² with road access and proximity to communities and power lines. All projects lie with the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt and provide a large land position in a top mineral exploration jurisdiction. Mineral development in Newfoundland has advanced significantly with increased exploration and development activities throughout the province. C2C also holds one of the largest land packages, with several prominent projects, within the prolific White Gold and Klondike districts in Canada’s Yukon.

For additional information:
Lori Walton, Chief Executive Officer
(604)757-7180
info@c2cgold.com
www.c2cgold.com

