Gold Bull appoints VP Exploration and Geology Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (“Gold Bull” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has promoted Mr. David Johnson to Vice President - Exploration and welcomes Mr. Randy Vance as a key Geology Advisor.

Gold Bull CEO, Cherie Leeden commented:

   David is already a highly regarded Gold Bull team member and we are delighted that David will be leading our ambitious upcoming exploration endeavours in the role of Vice President - Exploration. Geophysics is going to play a critical role in defining new discoveries in the Great Basin and David will continue to lead our team in that discipline.

I am also excited to welcome Randy Vance to our technical team. Randy is a well-respected Geoscientist who boasts a wealth of experience. Randy will serve to both mentor and challenge our Geology team in our pursuit to define and acquire additional ounces.

A summary of the new appointments is provided below:

David Johnson: Vice President - Exploration

Mr. Johnson is a global mineral explorer with over 25 years experience across a wide variety of geological terrains, deposit types and geographic areas.  With several discoveries to his credit and expertise in applying geophysical methods he brings a wealth of knowledge to the group. He led a successful in-mine exploration team at Independence Group and has been a key driver of the planning process for 2021 at Gold Bull.

Mr. Johnson has held technical specialist positions with major mining companies (Western Mining Corporation, Rio Tinto) and mid-tier producers (LionOre, Independence Group).  He has served on the boards of private (Revelation Geoscience, a Vancouver-based multi-disciplinary geoscience consulting firm acquired by CSA Global) and public (Cassini Resources Ltd, an ASX-listed junior explorer) companies.  As a consultant, he has provided advice to explorers in Australia, Asia, Africa, the Americas and Scandinavia.

Mr. Johnson graduated from University of Melbourne in 1990 with a Bachelor of Science with Honours in Geology.  From 1995 to mid-1997, he completed a Master of Science degree at the University of Utah within the Consortium for Electromagnetic Modeling and Inversion (CEMI), funded by a WMC Company Fellowship.  He also holds a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance from the Securities Institute of Australia.

Randy Vance: Geology Advisor

Mr. Vance is a Geologist with forty years experience (including 26 years with Newmont) of exploration in a wide variety of metallic deposits, including epithermal gold-silver veins, gold skarns, intrusion-related Au-Cu and IOCGs, and sedimentary-hosted massive sulfide deposits in the Belt Supergroup. Mr. Vance boasts extensive knowledge and specialized expertise of low-sulfidation bonanza veins, epithermal hot spring, and sediment-hosted gold-silver deposits in northern Nevada and the western U.S.

Mr. Vance is a proven leader of exploration teams in near-mine and grassroots environments, beneath headframes and in the bush. Mr. Vance has an ability to recommend and execute effective exploration programs using geology, geophysical surveys, remote-sensing tools, and regional concepts. He has participated in and managed small teams that discovered or expanded gold and silver deposits at Midas, Hollister, True North (Alaska), and Fire Creek.

About Gold Bull Resources Corp.

Gold Bull Resources Corp. is a gold focused exploration and development company with a portfolio of prospective projects located in Nevada and Utah, USA. Gold Bull is led by a Board and Management team with a track record of exploration success. Gold Bull’s objective is to generate stakeholder value and superior investment returns through the discovery and responsible development of mineral resources.

Cherie Leeden
President and CEO, Gold Bull Resources Corp.

For further information regarding Gold Bull, please visit our website at www.goldbull.ca or email admin@goldbull.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.




