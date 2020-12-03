Tradewind Finance Announces USD 3 Million Supply Chain Finance Facility for Leading Garment Sourcing Company in Bangladesh

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradewind Finance has closed a USD 3 million supply chain finance facility for a reputed garment trading company based in Bangladesh that sources clothing items domestically from more than 20 factories and exports to Europe, the USA, Australia and Asia. The facility is being used to help increase sales and support open account payment terms in growing demand from overseas buyers.

In the financing arrangement, Tradewind Finance purchased the invoices of the company and advanced funds to them. Rather than having to wait an extended period to receive payment from the buyer, the company was provided quick access to capital, which strengthened their balance sheet and played a vital role in increasing their revenue. By using Tradewind's reverse factoring services, the garment company can now also pay the factories they source from sooner than they had done so previously.