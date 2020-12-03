 

DGAP-DD HUGO BOSS AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03.12.2020, 14:18   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.12.2020 / 14:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Yves Marc
Last name(s): Müller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HUGO BOSS AG

b) LEI
529900LFVU534EBRXD13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
25.87 EUR 72436.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
25.87 EUR 72436.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-02; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


03.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Dieselstraße 12
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Internet: www.hugoboss.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63802  03.12.2020 



