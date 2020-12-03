 

Citrix Simplifies Public Sector Purchasing

IT purchasing can be a complex process, particularly in the public sector where specific procedures must be followed. But Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) is working to make it easier. The company today announced that Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops version 1912 LTSR Premium Edition has achieved Common Criteria Certification, enabling procurement professionals to buy the solution, now recognized as secure and preferred in 30 countries, in a fast, efficient manner that aligns with their policies.

Common Criteria certification is an international security program in which accredited laboratories test and evaluate IT products against a standard agreed upon by over 30 countries through the Common Criteria Recognition Arrangement (CCRA). Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops 7 1912 LSTR was evaluated by the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security and successfully met all the requirements at Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level 2 with augmentation for Flaw Remediation to earn the final designation of EAL2+ (ALC_FLR.2).

“This certification shows our ongoing commitment to providing secure software to our customers and brings an elevated level of assurance in cyber security and increased confidence in the network security for our Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops product line,” said Steve Nguyen, Vice President and General Manager, US Public Sector.

Named a leader in virtual client computing (VCC) solutions in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Virtual Client Computing 2019-2020 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US45752419, January 2020), Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, delivered as part of Citrix Workspace, enables organizations to serve up personalized access to the systems, information and tools their employees need in one, unified experience and dynamically apply security policies based on a user’s behavior and environment so they can work when, where and how they want with the confidence that their applications, information and devices are safe.

Enabling Digital Government

And organizations across the public sector can leverage it to achieve their unique missions.

  • Health and Human Services can increase the efficiency of caseworkers, clinicians, and contractors so they can keep pace with expanding caseloads.
  • Public Safety – First Responders can ensure the flow of critical data to enable the best possible responses, from dispatchers in the call center to emergency personnel in the field.
  • Corrections can simplify how they provide access to legal resources, educational classes, and job search tools for inmates and parolees.
  • Transportation can enhance its ability to provide services and increase citizen satisfaction through more efficient DMV operations and self-service kiosks and shorten response time to incidents to improve safety.
  • Libraries can reduce the costs and risks of offering public access to computers, applications, and the Internet.
  • Judicial Systems/Courts can offer remote and mobile access to case files and case management applications to assist in the effective delivery of justice.
  • Defense Department can ensure service members have access to the data they need to make critical decisions to ensure our nation’s security.

From provisioning desktops and applications in a matter of minutes, to reducing total operational costs by as much as 40 percent, Citrix solutions deliver significant cost and productivity benefits, and hundreds of government agencies around the world use them to provide their employees with seamless mobile access to desktops that improve their efficiency and productivity. Click here to learn more about the solutions and the value they can deliver for your organization.

