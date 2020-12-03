ETEX Becomes the Catalyst for Rural Learning Across East Texas With Simplified Future-Proof Calix Network

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced communications service provider (CSP) ETEX is rolling out a dedicated AXOS 10G fiber network to the SUPERNet consortium, which consists of 16 school districts across multiple counties in east Texas. Like many schools around the country, the SUPERNet schools require high-speed, symmetrical broadband to effectively engage and teach in their rural communities. The regional CSP has stepped up to build a next-generation network with the Calix Intelligent Access EDGE solution, delivering consistent service with a minimum wire speed of a Gigabit to every SUPERNet school and teacher to enable the new COVID-19 era classroom.

ETEX came into the SUPERNet deployment experienced in building future-proof broadband networks and familiar with the benefits of the AXOS platform. The longtime Calix customer recognized the importance of delivering a future-proof network that could scale dynamically to meet the changing bandwidth demands of modern education. The modular architecture of the platform offers hardware independence, common service models and workflows that have cut operating costs for many Calix customers by as much as 50 percent. With a dedicated 160 Gbps connection supported by the E7-2 Intelligent Modular System, SUPERNet can not only easily expand to connect more schools, but also maintain the minimum Gigabit connection to each.

Furthermore, the flexibility of the AXOS platform enables ETEX to embrace an everyPON strategy and scale any SUPERNet school’s connections to 10Gbps efficiently with the PON technology of its choice. Even with the pandemic forcing more students into distance learning, the network has performed flawlessly, and the region has taken notice. ETEX has received interest from numerous adjacent municipalities and school districts regarding funding similar deployments.

“Meeting the demands of modern education requires that we equip our students and teachers with the right technology,” said Charlie Cano, chief executive officer for ETEX. “Especially now, as students have been forced into learning using internet access, symmetrical, gigabit broadband service is a minimum requirement. We were in the early stages of this pandemic when we decided to take on the biggest project in our history. Thanks to the seamless communication, training and support from the Calix team, we overcame every challenge. In the end, the schools were up and running by the start of the school year—five weeks ahead of schedule.”