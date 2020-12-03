 

Goldman Sachs Asset Management Announces Share Repurchase Program For Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

03.12.2020, 14:23   

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (“GSAM”), investment adviser for the Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (“the Fund”) (NYSE: GER) announced today that the Fund’s Board of Trustees has approved a share repurchase program for the Fund effective from January 2, 2021 through December 31, 2021. Under the share repurchase program, GER intends to purchase in the open market, up to $10 million of its outstanding common shares, if trading at a discount to net asset value (“NAV”) per share in excess of 10%. The share repurchase program seeks to enhance shareholder value by purchasing the Fund’s shares trading at a discount to NAV per share, which could result in NAV and Net Investment Income per share accretion.

“We believe that at this point in time the share repurchase program at a discount to the NAV is the optimal strategy in order to deliver value to shareholders and will be accretive to the Fund’s NAV and per share cash flow,” said Portfolio Manager Kyri Loupis.

The Fund’s repurchase activity will be disclosed in its shareholder reports for the relevant fiscal periods. The share purchase program will follow the requirements of Rule 10b-18 and Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and there is no assurance that the Fund will repurchase shares in any amount.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by GSAM’s Energy Infrastructure & Renewables Team, which is among the industry’s largest master limited partnership (“MLP”) investment groups. The Fund began trading on the NYSE on September 26, 2014.

The Fund seeks a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The Fund invests primarily in MLPs and other energy investments. The Fund currently expects to concentrate its investments in the energy sector, with an emphasis on midstream MLP investments. The Fund invests across the energy value chain, including upstream, midstream and downstream investments.

About Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

GSAM is the asset management arm of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS), and supervises $1.86 trillion as of September 30, 2020.1 GSAM has been providing discretionary investment advisory services since 1988 and has investment professionals in all major financial centers around the world. The company offers investment strategies across a broad range of asset classes to institutional and individual clients globally. Founded in 1869, Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and high-net-worth individuals.

1 Assets Under Supervision (AUS) includes assets under management and other client assets for which Goldman Sachs does not have full discretion.

Disclosures

Shares of closed-end investment companies frequently trade at a discount from their net asset value (“NAV”), which may increase investors’ risk of loss. At the time of sale, an investor’s shares may have a market price that is above or below NAV, and may be worth more or less than the original investment. There is no assurance that the Fund will meet its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investments in securities of MLPs involve risks that differ from investments in common stock, including among others risks related to limited control and limited rights to vote on matters affecting MLPs, potential conflicts of interest risk, cash flow risks, dilution risks and trading risks.

Goldman Sachs does not provide legal, tax or accounting advice. Investors should obtain independent tax advice based on their particular situation.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. The Fund has completed its initial public offering. Investors should consider their investment goals, time horizons and risk tolerance before investing in the Fund. An investment in the Fund is not appropriate for all investors, and the Fund is not intended to be a complete investment program. Investors should carefully review and consider the Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges and expenses before investing.

For additional information, please visit the Fund’s website at www.GSAMFUNDS.com/cef.

2020 Goldman Sachs. All rights reserved.

Compliance Code: 223720-OTU

Date of First Use: December 3, 2020

Disclaimer

