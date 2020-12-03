 

Granite REIT Announces Offering of C$500 Million 2.378% Senior Debentures Due 2030

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (“Granite” or the “REIT”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Granite REIT Holdings Limited Partnership (“Granite LP”) has priced an offering (the “Offering”) of C$500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.378% Series 5 senior unsecured debentures due December 18, 2030 (the “Debentures”). The Debentures will be guaranteed by Granite and Granite REIT Inc. The Offering of the Debentures is expected to close on or about December 18, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions.

The Debentures are being offered on an agency basis by a syndicate of agents co-led by BMO Capital Markets and Scotia Capital Inc.

Granite is making the Offering in Canada pursuant to its amended and restated base shelf prospectus dated November 26, 2020. The terms of the Offering will be described in a prospectus supplement to the amended and restated base shelf prospectus to be filed with Canadian securities regulators in each province and territory of Canada and accessible at www.sedar.com.

Granite LP intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to refinance existing debt, including the redemption of its Series 2 Senior Debentures due 2021, and for general corporate purposes.

Through a cross currency interest rate swap, Granite LP has exchanged the Canadian dollar denominated principal and interest payments for Euro denominated payments, resulting in an effective fixed interest rate of 1.045% for the ten-year term of the Debentures.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Debentures in any jurisdiction. The Debentures being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority nor has any such authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the amended and restated base shelf prospectus or the prospectus supplement.

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 110 investment properties representing approximately 46.6 million square feet of leasable area.

OTHER INFORMATION

Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators’ Systems for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov.

