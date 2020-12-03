 

Qello Concerts by Stingray Signs Licensing Agreement with Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 14:30  |  55   |   |   

Licensing agreement covers popular AXS TV series ‘A Year in Music,’ ‘The Top Ten Revealed’ and ‘Rock & Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar’

MONTREAL, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced that Qello Concerts by Stingray — the world’s leading streaming service for full-length, on-demand concerts and music documentaries — has signed a licensing agreement with Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc., a globally integrated multi-platform company and a leader in music and entertainment content. Under this agreement, Qello Concerts will be granted the license to 10 episodes of A Year in Music, 13 episodes of The Top Ten Revealed, and the first two seasons of Rock & Roll Trip with Sammy Hagar. All three series were produced by Anthem’s U.S. cable and digital network, AXS TV.

A Year in Music puts the spotlight on a different landmark year in every episode, exploring the impact and influence that bands, songs, pop culture, and politics had on the era. The Top Ten Revealed is an edgy, insightful, and witty Top 10 show celebrating the greatest and most iconic songs, bands, and musicians from the wild world of rock ‘n’ roll. Each episode explores a different theme such as “‘80s’ Rock Ballads," “Hits that Were Covers,” “One-Hit Wonders,” and “Songs that Remind You of the Movie,” among many others. And, Rock & Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar is hosted by beloved showman Sammy Hagar, capturing the Red Rocker (Hagar) as he cruises across the U.S. for candid conversations and unforgettable jam sessions with some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Tommy Lee, Bob Weir, and Alice Cooper.

“We are excited to expand our catalog with industry leader Anthem Sports & Entertainment,” said Valérie Héroux, Vice-President, Content Acquisition and Programming of Stingray. “We are always striving to offer the most cutting-edge music shows available for our music fans. Now, more than ever, audiences can get up-close-and-personal with their favorite artists and continue to look to Qello Concerts for the top music entertainment they crave.”

Qello Concerts by Stingray is a true leader in the streaming landscape, dedicated to providing viewers with the absolute best in music programming,” said Chad Midgley, Vice President of Content and Programming for Anthem. “Anthem is proud to bring three of AXS TV’s most popular original music series to the massive platform, providing their audience with exclusive content that brings them closer to their favourite artists with unique profiles, memorable performances, expert insight, and more.”

