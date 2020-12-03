Sale lease back transaction of the VLGC Pampero fully executed

Bermuda, 3 December 2020 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd (“AGAS” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the successful closing and completion of the $45 million sale and leaseback transaction with a Chinese leasing house previously announced in August 2020. The financing has a 10 year tenor, with a termination option for the leasing house at year 5, and repurchase options in favor of Avance from year 2. Following repayment of debt, the transaction generated approximately $10 million in net cash proceeds and yields a cash break even rate of approximately $19,500/day.



