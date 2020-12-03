 

Stakeholders in Lead-acid Battery Scrap Market See Sustainable Future for Automotive, Global Valuation to Touch Mark of US$ 19 Bn by 2027 TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 14:30   

- Defense and aerospace sector key revenue generator, scrap sellers consolidating their distribution channels with the help of support by regional governments, transportation high-value growth segment

- Multiple applications of lead-acid battery scraps spur e-recycling technologies in lead-acid battery scrap market, application of waste in making solar home appliances has emerged as a new growth avenue

ALBANY, N.Y, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lead-acid batteries have a high recycle value particularly for the production of lead, and hence the growth in the lead-acid battery scrap market underlies on the use of lead-acid batteries especially in the automotive industry and oil and gas industry There is an abundant demand for these in commercial vehicles especially passenger vehicles.

Transparency Market Research

E-recycling methods have also substantially advanced on the back of governments' support, rise in investments by recyclers, and strides made in end-use industries. Also automakers in some key regions of the world, such as in Europe, are leaning on recycling lead-acid batteries to prepare for transitioning to production of electric vehicles on large scale.

Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Lead-acid Battery Scrap Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/Covid19.php

Stakeholders eye substantial prospects in developing regions, driven by use of batteries in the electric power industry by tier 1 and tier 2 cities, and even in rural areas.    

In relation to both revenue and incremental growth, the lead-acid battery scrap market will see a promising growth during 2019 - 2027, concurs analysts at TMR. Sustainable treatment processes and entering into strategic collaborations will pave way to potentially lucrative avenues in the market.

From 2019 to 2027, the global lead-acid battery scrap market is projected to clock CAGR of 10% and reach worth of US$ 19 Bn by the end of 2027.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

Key Findings on Lead-acid Battery Scrap Market Report

  • The lead-acid battery scrap market is highly fragmented
  • Automotive a key revenue generator, abundant uptake of lead-acid in commercial key trend
  • Asia Pacific held the major share in lead-acid battery scrap market in 2018
  • Opportunities in aforementioned market projected to expand at rapid pace
  • Europe and North America are also lucrative markets
  • Aerospace and defense key end user
  • Of the battery type, flooded lead-acid batteries accounted for a major share
  • In 2018, the valuation of the market was pegged at US$ 7.5 Bn

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/72567

Disclaimer

