- Multiple applications of lead-acid battery scraps spur e-recycling technologies in lead-acid battery scrap market, application of waste in making solar home appliances has emerged as a new growth avenue

- Defense and aerospace sector key revenue generator, scrap sellers consolidating their distribution channels with the help of support by regional governments, transportation high-value growth segment

ALBANY, N.Y, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lead-acid batteries have a high recycle value particularly for the production of lead, and hence the growth in the lead-acid battery scrap market underlies on the use of lead-acid batteries especially in the automotive industry and oil and gas industry There is an abundant demand for these in commercial vehicles especially passenger vehicles.

E-recycling methods have also substantially advanced on the back of governments' support, rise in investments by recyclers, and strides made in end-use industries. Also automakers in some key regions of the world, such as in Europe, are leaning on recycling lead-acid batteries to prepare for transitioning to production of electric vehicles on large scale.

Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Lead-acid Battery Scrap Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/Covid19.php

Stakeholders eye substantial prospects in developing regions, driven by use of batteries in the electric power industry by tier 1 and tier 2 cities, and even in rural areas.

In relation to both revenue and incremental growth, the lead-acid battery scrap market will see a promising growth during 2019 - 2027, concurs analysts at TMR. Sustainable treatment processes and entering into strategic collaborations will pave way to potentially lucrative avenues in the market.

From 2019 to 2027, the global lead-acid battery scrap market is projected to clock CAGR of 10% and reach worth of US$ 19 Bn by the end of 2027.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

Key Findings on Lead-acid Battery Scrap Market Report

The lead-acid battery scrap market is highly fragmented

Automotive a key revenue generator, abundant uptake of lead-acid in commercial key trend

Asia Pacific held the major share in lead-acid battery scrap market in 2018

held the major share in lead-acid battery scrap market in 2018 Opportunities in aforementioned market projected to expand at rapid pace

Europe and North America are also lucrative markets

and are also lucrative markets Aerospace and defense key end user

Of the battery type, flooded lead-acid batteries accounted for a major share

In 2018, the valuation of the market was pegged at US$ 7.5 Bn

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/72567