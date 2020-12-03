 

Netcapital Inc. to Commence Trading as NCPL and Achieves Penny Stock Exempt Status

Netcapital Inc. (OTC: NCPL), a fintech company dedicated to democratizing private capital markets and empowering entrepreneurs to succeed, announced that the company’s stock has been designated Penny Stock Exempt by OTC Markets, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules. Netcapital Inc.'s stock will no longer be subject to the broker and trading limitations associated with the Penny Stock regulations. Additionally, Netcapital Inc. will commence trading under NCPL, its new ticker symbol, effective December 4 2020, as previously announced.

“Achieving Penny Stock Exempt status makes it easier for investors to transact in Netcapital Inc. shares (NCPL) and paves the way for potential new investors; we’re delighted to reach this significant milestone,” commented Cecilia Lenk, Netcapital Inc.'s CEO. “Of course, none of this would be possible without our incredible team. I want to thank our entire team for their hard work and dedication to our success. We’re all excited about building on this momentum and continuing to deliver for stakeholders.”

About Netcapital Inc.:

Netcapital Inc. is a publicly traded fintech company dedicated to democratizing private capital markets and empowering entrepreneurs to succeed. We help companies at all stages to build, grow and fund their businesses with a full range of services from strategic advice to raising capital. Our online private investment platform, Netcapital.com, employs powerful and scalable technology that connects entrepreneurs and investors, enabling companies to raise capital digitally. Netcapital.com provides investor access to pre-IPO investment opportunities as well as potential liquidity in privately held shares via a Secondary Transfer Platform. Netcapital Advisors, our team of professional investors and digital marketing experts, offers deep expertise across a range of verticals including biotechnology, technology and public policy. Netcapital Advisors has a strong track record of facilitating successful fundraising campaigns by leveraging its unique experience in digital capital raises as well as its extensive network of institutional and accredited investors. The company also acts as an incubator and accelerator, taking equity stakes in select disruptive start-ups. To learn more about how Netcapital Inc. can help your business please visit our website at https://NetcapitalInc.com.

The Netcapital funding portal is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association. For more information, please visit https://netcapital.com.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.



