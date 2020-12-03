Prudential Financial, Inc. to Participate in 2020 Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Virtual Conference; Live Webcast Available

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) will participate in the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. On that day at approximately 11:20 a.m. ET, Charles Lowrey, chairman and CEO, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat.

Interested parties may listen to the presentation through a live webcast on Prudential Financial’s Investor Relations website at investor.prudential.com. Please log on at least 15 minutes early to register and download and install any necessary software.