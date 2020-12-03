 

Intercontinental Exchange Reports November Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, today reported November 2020 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

November Highlights include:

  • Total Futures Open Interest (OI) up 5% y/y, including record OI of 46.9 million contracts as of 11/30/2020
  • Total Futures & Options ADV up 7% y/y in November
  • Energy OI up 9% y/y in November; November ADV up 9% y/y
    • Gasoil OI up 19% y/y
    • Other Oil OI up 7% y/y; ADV up 61% y/y
      • Heating oil OI up 56% y/y; ADV up 153% y/y
      • RBOB gasoline OI up 46% y/y; ADV up 174% y/y
      • Other Crude & Refined products OI up 6%; ADV up 16% y/y
    • North American natural gas OI up 16% y/y
      • Henry Hub OI up 27% y/y
    • European natural gas OI up 14% y/y; ADV up 21% y/y
      • TTF OI up 18% y/y; ADV up 29% y/y
    • Other Natural Gas OI up 44% y/y; ADV up 46% y/y
      • Japan-Korea Marker OI up 34%; ADV up 6% y/y
    • Environmental OI up 8% y/y including record OI of 2.75 million contracts on 11/26/2020; ADV up 48% y/y
  • Sugar OI up 4% y/y
  • Equity Index OI up 2% y/y; ADV up 32% y/y
  • SONIA OI up 45% y/y; ADV up 347% y/y
  • SOFR OI up 18% y/y; ADV up 144% y/y
  • NYSE cash equities ADV up 44% y/y
  • NYSE equity options ADV up 96% y/y

Updated Guidance:

  • Due to the extension of regulatory guidance provided by both the European Central Bank (ECB) and National Bank of Belgium, which limits, among other things, dividend payments, Euroclear will not pay a dividend in the fourth quarter of 2020. As a result of this and other items, ICE now expects fourth quarter non-operating expense to be in the range of $90 million to $95 million.
  • On December 11th, 2020, ICE expects to release historical financial information related to its new business segments. This information will be available on the company’s investor relations website at: https://ir.theice.com/home/default.aspx

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company and provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions to a broad range of customers including financial institutions, corporations and government entities. We operate regulated marketplaces, including the New York Stock Exchange, for the listing, trading and clearing of a broad array of derivatives contracts and financial securities across major asset classes. Our comprehensive data services offering supports the trading, investment, risk management and connectivity needs of customers around the world and across asset classes. As a leading technology provider for the U.S. residential mortgage industry, ICE Mortgage Technology provides the technology and infrastructure to transform and digitize U.S. residential mortgages, from application and loan origination through to final settlement.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on February 6, 2020.

