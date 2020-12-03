 

Verint Customers Recognised for Excellence in Customer and Employee Engagement Initiatives at Engage20 EMEA

Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, celebrated its customers at the seventh annual Engage 2020 EMEA Customer Conference held online 24 – 26 November.

Twelve organisations were recognized across seven categories for excellence in customer engagement, employee engagement, innovation and for achieving exemplary results by using Verint Cloud Customer Engagement solutions:

  • Verint Heroes-of-the-Year Award – Capita, Esure, NHSBSA, Npower and Bupa UK (joint winners)
  • Customer Engagement Award – EITC (du)
  • Employee Engagement Award – Legal and General
  • Citizen Engagement Award – City of Edinburgh Council
  • Innovation Award – Santander and Aldermore Bank (joint winners)
  • Verint Engage-on-the-Road Award – Vivat
  • Verint Engaged Customer-of-the-Year Award – City of Edinburgh Council

The Verint team welcomed attendees to a three-day online event that explored how customers leveraged Verint solutions to adapt and respond to challenges brought on by the pandemic and discussed best practices for optimising customer and employee engagement throughout year and the months ahead.

International futurist speaker, Mike Walsh, opened the keynote session with his look at the modern and progressive new future of work and the ways organisations reimagine how they work, embrace new technologies and explore advanced solution capabilities.

“We’d like to thank all of our customers for their entries, especially in these busy and challenging times,” says Verint’s Nick Nonini, managing director, EMEA. “Our judges were impressed with the quality of submissions, and they had a tough job selecting from a great shortlist. These awards acknowledge and recognise our customers’ dedication to transforming the customer experience through the right combination of talent and technology.”

For more information on the Engage20 EMEA award and winners, click here.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization and cyber intelligence. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries—including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we’re creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence at www.verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2020, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, CYBER INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS, GI2, FIRSTMILE, OMNIX, WEBINT, LUMINAR, RELIANT, VANTAGE, STAR-GATE, TERROGENCE, SENSECY, and VIGIA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

