 

MariMed Announces Launch of Nature’s Heritage Solventless Concentrates in Massachusetts

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 14:30  |  46   |   |   
  • All-natural products developed to meet rising consumer demand for purity, potency, and variety
  • Kief and bubble hash created from multiple strains of Nature’s Heritage cannabis flower
  • Available at multiple dispensaries across Massachusetts

NORWOOD, Mass., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to rising consumer demand for solventless cannabis extracts, MariMed Inc. (MRMD:OTCQX) (the “Company” or “MariMed”), a leading multi-state cannabis operator based in Massachusetts, announced the launch of two solventless concentrate products from its wholly owned Nature’s Heritage cannabis brand. One-gram jars of kief and bubble hash extracted from a variety of Nature’s Heritage strains are now available for purchase at dispensaries across Massachusetts, including the Company’s Panacea Wellness dispensary in Middleboro, MA.

“Our kief and bubble hash expand the MariMed product portfolio while meeting the increasingly sophisticated cannabis consumer’s demand for flower alternatives and higher potency,” said Ryan Crandall, Chief Product Officer and SVP of sales at MariMed. “The response to the quality, flavors, and effects of Nature’s Heritage kief has already been very positive in Maryland, and we expect the same in Massachusetts.”

Kief is the trichome pollen sifted from dry cannabis flower without the use of chemical solvents. It contains the highest concentration of cannabinoids and terpenes on a cannabis plant, and is often referred to as “cannabis crystals” in reference to its appearance and impressive effects. Similarly, bubble hash is an all-natural solventless cannabis extract created through an ice water extraction process.

“Nature’s Heritage kief and bubble hash offer two exceptionally flavorful options for consuming pure and potent cannabis, whether on its own or combined with flower,” said Steve Evans, retail manager at Panacea Wellness. “Our customers and patients have spoken, and we’re excited to deliver their favorite strains in two new ways.”

Nature’s Heritage is one of the top-selling cannabis flower brands in Massachusetts and Maryland. With the addition of the kief and bubble hash, the Company continues to grow and expand its portfolio of product offerings under the Nature’s Heritage brand. For information and availability, please visit Nature’s Heritage at naturesheritagecannabis.com.

About MariMed
MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people through the use of cannabinoids and cannabis products. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units, keeping it at the forefront of cannabis science and innovation. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its industry-leading products and brands, including Betty's Eddies, Nature’s Heritage, Bourne Baking Co., and Kalm Fusion. For additional information, visit marimedinc.com.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MariMed Announces Launch of Nature’s Heritage Solventless Concentrates in Massachusetts All-natural products developed to meet rising consumer demand for purity, potency, and varietyKief and bubble hash created from multiple strains of Nature’s Heritage cannabis flowerAvailable at multiple dispensaries across Massachusetts NORWOOD, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Bots Inc. signs a contract to secure SFOR TRADE International Crypto Exchange
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
Valneva Announces Acceleration of Pediatric Development for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Chembio Diagnostics Awarded $12.7 Million by BARDA for Development of Rapid DPP Respiratory Antigen ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...