MariMed Announces Launch of Nature’s Heritage Solventless Concentrates in Massachusetts

“Our kief and bubble hash expand the MariMed product portfolio while meeting the increasingly sophisticated cannabis consumer’s demand for flower alternatives and higher potency,” said Ryan Crandall, Chief Product Officer and SVP of sales at MariMed. “The response to the quality, flavors, and effects of Nature’s Heritage kief has already been very positive in Maryland, and we expect the same in Massachusetts.”

NORWOOD, Mass., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to rising consumer demand for solventless cannabis extracts, MariMed Inc. (MRMD:OTCQX) (the “Company” or “MariMed”), a leading multi-state cannabis operator based in Massachusetts, announced the launch of two solventless concentrate products from its wholly owned Nature’s Heritage cannabis brand. One-gram jars of kief and bubble hash extracted from a variety of Nature’s Heritage strains are now available for purchase at dispensaries across Massachusetts, including the Company’s Panacea Wellness dispensary in Middleboro, MA.

Kief is the trichome pollen sifted from dry cannabis flower without the use of chemical solvents. It contains the highest concentration of cannabinoids and terpenes on a cannabis plant, and is often referred to as “cannabis crystals” in reference to its appearance and impressive effects. Similarly, bubble hash is an all-natural solventless cannabis extract created through an ice water extraction process.

“Nature’s Heritage kief and bubble hash offer two exceptionally flavorful options for consuming pure and potent cannabis, whether on its own or combined with flower,” said Steve Evans, retail manager at Panacea Wellness. “Our customers and patients have spoken, and we’re excited to deliver their favorite strains in two new ways.”

Nature’s Heritage is one of the top-selling cannabis flower brands in Massachusetts and Maryland. With the addition of the kief and bubble hash, the Company continues to grow and expand its portfolio of product offerings under the Nature’s Heritage brand. For information and availability, please visit Nature’s Heritage at naturesheritagecannabis.com.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people through the use of cannabinoids and cannabis products. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units, keeping it at the forefront of cannabis science and innovation. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its industry-leading products and brands, including Betty's Eddies, Nature’s Heritage, Bourne Baking Co., and Kalm Fusion. For additional information, visit marimedinc.com.