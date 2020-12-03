 

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes annual report

﻿ Corporate Announcement no. 44/2020: Annual Report 1 October 2019 – 30 September 2020 Copenhagen, 3 December 2020

The Board of Directors and Management have today discussed and approved the Annual Report of Ress Life Investments A/S for the period 1 October 2019 – 30 September 2020. Key results and highlights:

  • Ress Life Investments A/S realised a net profit before and after tax of USD 12,707,377 for the period 1 October 2019 – 30 September 2020. Net profit for the period corresponds to a net return on equity of 6.8% and an increase in net asset value of USD 139 per share.
  • The increase in profit mainly relates to positive fair value adjustments offset by administrative expenses and staff costs.
  • The fair value of the Company’s investment assets increased from USD 118,791,752 at 30 September 2019 to USD 192,449,408 at 30 September 2020.
  • Equity stands at USD 219,268,095 at 30 September 2020, corresponding to a net asset value of USD 2,058 per share compared with a net asset value of USD 1,918 at 30 September 2019.
  • During the period, 20,041 new ordinary shares were issued and 8,311 shares were bought back from investors. In addition, 13,995 existing treasury shares were resold to investors.
  • Both increasing investments and expectations that the life settlement market continue to offer attractive returns, enables Management to take a positive view on future performance.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the Company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB, Gustaf Hagerud, telephone (+46) 8 545 282 09, or to the Company’s CEO Michael Hovard Ekmann, email: michael.hovard.ekmann@resslifeinvestments.com. Yours sincerely, Ress Life Investments A/S Board of Directors


Attachments


