GOFORE PLC COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT, INSIDE INFORMATION 3 DECEMBER 2020 AT 15:35

Finnish KEHA Centre has selected Gofore as the provider of expert services for its large-scale development projects, solution development and maintenance 

The Finnish Development and Administration Centre for ELY Centres and Employment and Economic Development Offices (KEHA Centre) has selected Gofore as the provider of expert services for its large-scale development projects as well as solution development and maintenance. Gofore estimates that its share of the total value of the six-year procurement is EUR 40-60 million. There is no minimum purchase commitment included in the frame agreement. The agreement is a continuation both of a previous agreement, and cooperation between KEHA Centre and Gofore.

The KEHA Centre’s procurement consisted of two separate tenders.

The first tender was for the development and expert services of large-scale development projects. The estimated total value of this procurement is EUR 75 million. The procurement is divided into sub-areas, of which Gofore was selected as the only provider for the sub-area 1, new employment services (value approximately EUR 35 million). In the sub-area 2, permits and control (value approximately EUR 25 million), Gofore was not selected. Additionally, approximately EUR 15 million of the total value of the procurement has been earmarked for other development projects, the provider of which will be selected from the four agreement partners that succeeded in the first tendering, Gofore included.

The second tender was for the expert services for solution development and maintenance services targeting the areas of customer-oriented e-services owned by and/or the responsibility of the KEHA Centre and the implementation of solutions that support them. The estimated total value of this procurement is EUR 27 million, spread over three sub-areas and to six different providers. Gofore was selected as one of three providers to sub-area 2, data platform.
  
The KEHA Centre manages several nationally and internationally significant ICT development projects related to the digitalisation of the implementation of public services. The projects concern several public administration organisations, and many of them are based on the Finnish government's government programme.

“The agreement is an important extension of the long-term cooperation between the KEHA Centre and Gofore. For many years now, we have been involved in the development of the Centre's digital services and provided them with extensive expertise from software developers to service design, IT architecture design and continuous services,” says Ville Suvanto, Head of Business, Regional Government, who is in charge of the KEHA Centre customer relationship at Gofore.

"It is important for us to be involved in the development of nationally significant projects also going forward, such as new employment services, i.e. the Job Market Finland service, which indirectly affects us all in Finland."

The KEHA Centre made the decision on this matter today, 3 December 2020. The resolution will be final after the appeal period under the Finnish Act on public contracts has expired.

Further information: 
Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc 
tel. +358 40 540 2280 
mikael.nylund@gofore.com

Certified Adviser: Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 579 6210 

Gofore Plc is a Finland-based digitalization specialist with international growth plans. Together with our customers, we are pioneering an ethical digital world. We're made up of over 700 impact-driven people across Finland, Germany, Spain and Estonia  top experts in our industry who are our company's heart, brain, and hands. We use consulting, coding and design as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2019, our net sales amounted to EUR 64.1 million. Gofore Plc's shares are quoted in the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more: www.gofore.com.


