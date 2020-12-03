Tom Peck Joins Sysco as Chief Information and Digital Officer

Peck has over 20 years of experience leading enterprise information technology strategy, services, operations, risk and cybersecurity for large global enterprises. He most recently served as chief information and digital officer of Ingram Micro Inc., an approximately $50 billion global leader in technology distribution, supply chain services and cloud solutions. In this role, he led the development of a long-term systems architecture and effectiveness plan to modernize and digitize core systems and processes designed to deliver additional speed, agility and scalability.

HOUSTON, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced today that Tom Peck will join the company as executive vice president and chief information and digital officer, effective Jan. 4, 2021. In this role, Peck will lead Sysco’s strategic efforts to accelerate its business transformation through customer-facing technology solutions and will lead the company efforts to modernize its technology infrastructure.

“I am pleased to welcome Tom to Sysco,” said Kevin Hourican, Sysco’s president and chief executive officer. “His demonstrated ability to lead global technology and digital modernization efforts across complex environments is directly applicable to our business agenda at Sysco. Tom is a talented leader with a proven track record of delivering results and developing high-performing teams. I am highly confident that Tom will accelerate our ability to drive profitable sales growth by enabling our strategic transformation through best-in-class customer engagement technologies.”

Prior to joining Ingram Micro, Peck served as senior vice president and global chief information officer at AECOM, a $20 billion global provider of professional technical and management support services. In this capacity, Peck was responsible for the support and deployment of technology used to serve more than 100,000 employees and thousands of clients across 150 countries. He has also served in CIO leadership roles at Levi Strauss & Company, MGM Resorts (formally MGM MIRAGE) and General Electric-owned NBC Universal’s global entertainment business unit.

Peck began his career as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps after graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy. In the Marines, he held numerous finance and technology roles, inclusive of both operational and headquarter assignments and culminating in an enterprise-wide program management role on the Marine Corps Chief Financial Officer’s team at the Pentagon.

