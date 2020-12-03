 

SwarmConnect Announces New Video Conferencing Waiting Room Features

Tulsa, OK, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces new waiting room features to its SwarmConnect video conferencing solution.

When creating a meeting, hosts can now include the following information for the waiting room:

- Title
- Description (beneath the title)
- URL for a video, which will run on a loop continuously while people are in the waiting room
- A background image for the waiting room

The title and description support different fonts and URLs, so you can ― for instance ― direct someone in a waiting room to another page where they can leave a message or notes to be discussed ahead of time.

These new features are excellent for doctors, sales reps, support personnel, or anyone else who wants to customize what they present to meeting attendees. It's also great for webinars!

Create an Account

Customers interested in trying the service can go to the site and 'signup' for a free trial at https://swarmconnect.io/signup

About SwarmConnect

SwarmConnect offers video communication services such as video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, and laptop computers. SwarmConnect Webinars enable users to conduct large-scale online events, such as town hall meetings, workshops, training, and marketing presentations. For more information and a free trial please visit https://swarmconnect.io/

The implementation of SwarmConnect was a collaborative effort led by Deep Sky Wireless, a technology consulting and research lab in the areas of smart home, 5G, and IoT solutions. https://www.deepskywireless.com/

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs. www.app-swarm.com

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm  Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp.
888-886-8583
info@app-swarm.com


