SwarmConnect Announces New Video Conferencing Waiting Room Features

- Title

- Description (beneath the title)

- URL for a video, which will run on a loop continuously while people are in the waiting room

- A background image for the waiting room

The title and description support different fonts and URLs, so you can ― for instance ― direct someone in a waiting room to another page where they can leave a message or notes to be discussed ahead of time.

These new features are excellent for doctors, sales reps, support personnel, or anyone else who wants to customize what they present to meeting attendees. It's also great for webinars!

Customers interested in trying the service can go to the site and 'signup' for a free trial at https://swarmconnect.io/signup

About SwarmConnect

SwarmConnect offers video communication services such as video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, and laptop computers. SwarmConnect Webinars enable users to conduct large-scale online events, such as town hall meetings, workshops, training, and marketing presentations. For more information and a free trial please visit https://swarmconnect.io/

The implementation of SwarmConnect was a collaborative effort led by Deep Sky Wireless, a technology consulting and research lab in the areas of smart home, 5G, and IoT solutions. https://www.deepskywireless.com/



About APPSWARM



AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs. www.app-swarm.com



For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/



AppSwarm, Corp.

888-886-8583

info@app-swarm.com